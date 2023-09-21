Highlights Erik ten Hag's chances of being sacked if poor Man Utd form continues revealed.

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United bosses when he arrived that he’d need at least four transfer windows to shape the squad he wanted at Old Trafford.

He’s had three, including two summer opportunities, but his squad is in full-blown disarray and there seems no quick fix to the myriad of problems that have befallen the United boss.

In fact, the start to the season has damaged his credibility amongst some fans - but senior figures at the club are adamant they are right behind him despite a shocking start to the season with three straight defeats as they head to Burnley on Saturday night.

There’s no appetite amongst the United hierarchy for even contemplating another managerial change with top officials at the club desperate for stability after working their way through six managers in the decade since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down.

And even if things get worse for ten Hag in the coming weeks, the turmoil behind the scenes at Old Trafford means sacking another manager is off the agenda entirely.

As many previous bosses have discovered, once events unravel at United they can spiral out of control pretty quickly and ten Hag is discovering the curse that has hit many of his predecessors.

Those who have watched him work behind the scenes at United’s training ground, however, say he has the mental strength, belief in his principles and the authority to navigate stormy waters.

And the evidence is there. He’s already stood up to show Cristiano Ronaldo who was boss by ending the iconic striker’s time at the club.

Jadon Sancho has also felt the full force of ten Hag’s displeasure after being banished to train away from the first team following their disagreement.

Injuries that have seriously weakened his squad and external developments with Brazilian winger Antony and Mason Greenwood were outside ten Hag’s control.

Of course, the Dutchman isn’t blameless himself with some critics questioning his use of substitutions and showing too much loyalty to some players - particularly Anthony Martial, whom journalist Dean Jones told GMS earlier this month that Ten Hag's stance on the Frenchman was "literally unbelievable".

Every decision he makes during this current crisis of form and confidence is microscopically dissected but that’s the life of a United manager when the wolves are at your door.

There is, however, at least some hope on the horizon with the upcoming fixture list giving United a break.

Apart from a Manchester derby with mighty City at the end of next month, United have six other Premier League fixtures stretching until the end of November that are all winnable if ten Hag’s men find their feet.

Sprinkled in between are four European games against Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen home and away that will determine whether they reach the knock-out stage or not.

It used to be said during Ferguson’s reign that one defeat was a crisis and two back-to-back a disaster.

In that winning era there were rarely three on the bounce but if United lose at Vincent Kompany’s Burnley on Saturday that will be four for ten Hag.

That’s been sacking territory at Old Trafford in the last decade but ten Hag has no need to look over his shoulder - yet.

Bruno Fernandes now causing a 'big problem'

It's been highlighted that United currently lack leadership, backbone and resilience when the chips are down.

One goal can spark a collapse as happened at Bayern Munich - and that’s caused fingers to be pointed at Bruno Fernandes, United’s captain.

To many, ex-pros included, Fernandes doesn’t seem a natural skipper. His body language is often negative when adversity strikes and he takes blows personally when rallying team-mates is the priority.

There’s no doubt the Portuguese midfielder, who earns £240,000-a-week according to Spotrac, is United’s most creative player.

But many point out he’s not a leader of men in the way past captains like Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney were.

And that’s another big problem for ten Hag as he tries to find natural leaders in a squad that’s crying out for big personalities to step forward.

Sergio Reguilon has provided major boost for Ten Hag

Apart from the positivity of a first goal for £72 million striker Rasmus Hojlund in Munich the other big plus for beleaguered ten Hag has been the form of on-loan Tottenham left back Sergio Reguilon.

Brought in to cover injury to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the Spanish defender was arguably the best United player on show with penetrating runs and attacking prowess that could easily have led to a goal in the opening 25 minutes.

Ten Hag hasn’t had much to cheer, but Reguilon’s display at the Allianz Arena was a much-needed boost for the Dutch boss.