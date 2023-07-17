Manchester United are hot on the heels of target Rasmus Hojlund, but any approaches are currently blocked by a huge obstacle in their way, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Hojlund is top of United's striker wishlist, with Erik ten Hag said to be keen on bringing the Danish international to Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

It's been quite the 12-month period for Hojlund, who was still contracted to Austrian side Sturm Graz this time last year.

A move to Atalanta followed, where he has hit 10 goals in 34 matches for the Serie A outfit (Transfermarkt).

While not a prolific strike rate, his performances have caught the eye of big clubs across the continent, with United seemingly most keen on the 20-year-old.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT during an interview that the Stretford-based outfit are planning to turn their attention to Hojlund following the capture of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Onana is set to become a United player imminently, with a deal edging closer and the shot-stopper expected to join the club on their tour of the United States.

It means the focus will likely switch to acquiring the services of Serie A counterpart Hojlund, with personal terms between the player and United having reportedly already been agreed.

As such, the priority has shifted towards agreeing a fee with Atalanta - something which is said to be proving difficult for the United hierarchy.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hojlund to United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs claimed all that was left to do in the Hojlund to United deal was agree to a fee.

However, the reliable reporter hinted that Atalanta are standing firm on their valuation and were unlikely to budge from the pre-determined asking price.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: “I think that Manchester United will look for a traditional number nine and their attentions after Onana will be more on Hojlund to see whether they can get that deal over the line.

"Obviously the fee that Atalanta are asking for is somewhere in the region of €70 million and that is seen by Man United as being too high.”

What's next for United?

With Onana all but wrapped up and the Hojlund deal in a good enough place, United could decide to start thinking about offloading some of their unwanted players.

It's reported by Sky Sports that West Ham United hold a firm interest in defender Harry Maguire, who is believed to be available for transfer at the right price.

Maguire, who was recently stripped of the captain's armband, could depart United after a mixed four-year spell at Old Trafford, with £50 million currently the fee being touted for the centre-back.

Elsewhere, The Manchester Evening News are reporting that Anthony Elanga is on the brink of leaving the club this summer, having found game time hard to come by last season.

Everton are amongst the rumoured suitors for the Swedish international's services, with £10 million likely to be enough for United to sanction his sale.