Manchester United are keeping tabs on both Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat this summer, though Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT why signing another midfielder is ‘going to be difficult’ to complete.

After already spending in the region of £164m so far this summer, per Transfermarkt, Erik ten Hag is still looking to bolster his engine room before the window slams shut on September 1.

Manchester United transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat

It's glaringly obvious that Manchester United’s midfield has been an area of concern in the early stages of the 2023/24 Premier League season, while Mason Mount’s injury has just made Ten Hag's need for an extra midfield addition much higher. Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who has been valued at £25m, has been on the club's shortlist for some while now and Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of the Moroccan as Manchester Evening News claim that his Serie A employers would be ‘open’ to sending him out on loan.

Alternatively, Ryan Gravenberch, who has had an asking price of £22m slapped on his head, could be Manchester-bound, with wantaway Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay discussed as being a makeweight, per The Guardian. Gravenberch is already known to Ten Hag from the time they enjoyed together at Ajax, though the 21-year-old has been limited to few opportunities to impress in Bavaria. Since his high-profile move, he has played 34 games and notched one goal and assist apiece, but a reunion with his former boss at Old Trafford could be exactly what he needs in order to revive his once-promising career.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed the latest in Manchester United’s midfielder hunt as the end of the transfer window edges closer.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester United?

When quizzed whether Manchester United would be making any further acquisitions this summer, Sheth claimed that new faces are unlikely unless the club are able to offload other assets before the window ends.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s going to be difficult. The bulk of the incoming business has been done now having signed Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, as well, for an outlay of over £170m.

“I still think they’re on the lookout for a midfielder. And a lot of the pundits, having seen their first two performances this season, have spotted that [a midfielder] is what is glaringly obviously missing for Manchester United so far.

“There has been longstanding interest in Sofyan Amrabat, there’s Ryan Gravenberch for Bayern Munich as well who United have looked at, but it’s probably going to require a departure of some sort for them to be able to do that business.”

What next for Manchester United?

Alongside a new midfielder, signing another centre-back is also high on Ten Hag’s priority list this summer, considering the club are lacking reliability in that department, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez being the only two recognisable first-choice options. As such, L’Equipe have claimed that Jean-Clair Todibo’s switch to Manchester, worth in the ballpark of £34m, is currently ‘in sight’. However, Todibo’s Nice boss Francesco Fariolo is hoping to retain the Frenchman’s services beyond the transfer deadline, as reported by Manchester Evening News which could hinder a deal from coming to fruition.

In terms of departures, Harry Maguire’s transfer toWest Ham United is seemingly ‘back on’, according to The Sun, as the report suggests that the would-be buyers are attempting to find a way to pay off the England defender. Previously, a deal worth £30m had been agreed for the 30-year-old’s signature, though Sky Sports reported that any deal had collapsed as proceedings from Maguire’s side were stalling. Now, however, the former Manchester United skipper could on his way to east London after talks with David Moyes' side have reignited which, in turn, could free up space for his current employers to sanction another incoming before September 1.