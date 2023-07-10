Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag really wants Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana at Old Trafford, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the Sky Sports reporter says Inter's €60m (£51m) valuation is proving to be a problem for the Red Devils.

Manchester United transfer news — Andre Onana

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are optimistic that Onana, who has been described as "unstoppable", will be their next signing.

The Manchester club have already brought in Mason Mount this summer to improve their midfield, but Ten Hag now needs to add a new shot-stopper to his squad.

David de Gea announced last week that he has left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract.

It means bringing a goalkeeper to United has to be a priority for Ten Hag, who has identified Onana as the man he wants to replace his former No.1.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Andre Onana, Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

Sheth says Ten Hag is dying to have Onana at Old Trafford but Inter are making life difficult for United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I think this will depend on Inter Milan more than anything else. Look, United, they continue to push for a deal for Andre Onana. This one's really being driven by Erik ten Hag.

"He really wants him at United — played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax — but there's a gap in valuation that still exists. Inter, at the moment, aren't budging on their €60m valuation of Andre Onana. And I think if it was to remain that way, United would find it difficult to want to pay that much."

Which other players could Erik ten Hag push Manchester United to sign?

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani is another name that appears to be on Ten Hag's radar. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that United have explored signing the Frenchman.

However, like Onana, it looks like his valuation is also proving to be a stumbling block. It is believed that his current employers have slapped a €100m (£85m) price tag on him.

The Red Devils are showing a lot of interest in Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund as well, so the Dane is another centre-forward Ten Hag looks keen on.

It is not quite clear who United will go on to sign, but it is pretty obvious that Ten Hag wants a new No.9, which he requires.

Wout Weghorst has gone back to Burnley and even if he stayed at Old Trafford, United still would have needed to bring in another striker anyway. The Dutchman did not score one league goal for the English giants last season (via Transfermarkt) so would not have been enough.

Ultimately, United must address the issues they have up front before the transfer window closes. However, it is probably not the main priority for them now.

Following De Gea's exit, the most important thing, at this moment in time, is bringing in a new goalkeeper, which could come in the form of Onana.