Manchester United are now exploring the possibility of a move for Leonardo Spinazzola, with Sky Sports presenter and reporter Michael Bridge revealing the latest update on the fullback in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add bodies to his United defence after a number of injuries have left his Red Devils squad somewhat threadbare.

Manchester United transfer news - Leonardo Spinazzola

Despite an on-the-whole strong transfer window, which has seen United address most of the issues they had within the squad, ten Hag and Co. are still pushing for more additions in the final week of August.

That's because injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have left the Red Devils with very few options in the left-back position and in need of an emergency body in that area.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported earlier today that Spinazzola was of interest to United, as the Stretford-based outfit look to solve their left-back problem.

It's reported that the Roma defender could be subject to a late move from the Red Devils, but they could face competition from clubs across the world, with Juventus and Al-Shabab also interested.

Valued at £8,500,000 by Transfermarkt, Spinazzola boasts just one year left on his current contract with the Serie A side, meaning United should be able to snatch his services for a cut-price fee.

And now, with talk of a move to Old Trafford starting to pick up, there is a suggestion that United could benefit from Spinazzola's added experience.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Leonardo Spinazzola and Manchester United?

When asked about the stories linking United with a move for Spinazzola, Sky Sports reporter Bridge indicated there was some truth to the rumours and hinted it could be a sensible move for the Red Devils to make.

On the 30-year-old, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “Marc Cucurella has been talked about as well, but Sky Italy are reporting that Roma’s Spinazzola is an option they're looking at as well.

“With Malacia and Shaw injured, ten Hag wants to bring in an experienced left back and of course when the Champions League starts, it's going to be Tuesday, Saturday, Saturday, Wednesday. It's going to be difficult, so they need to get a bit more experience in that squad.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

Elsewhere for the 20-time English champions, there still remains plenty of business to be done before Friday's transfer deadline.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Altay Bayindir was nearing a move to Old Trafford, with the goalkeeper expected to be signed as a backup to Andre Onana.

Whereas discussions are still taking place for long-time target Sofyan Amrabat, even though the Morocco international's representatives are growing frustrated with the current state of play.

That's according to a report by The Telegraph, which suggests a deal for Amrabat could collapse if no progress is made in the coming days, with Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg emerging as a surprise target for ten Hag and Co. this summer.