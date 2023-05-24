Manchester United could sign competition for David de Gea this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeper is out of contract next month but looks set to put pen to paper on a new one.

Man United contract news — David de Gea

Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that De Gea wants to stay at United and a fresh deal will be signed soon.

While the Spaniard's current contract expires in June, the Red Devils do have the option to extend it by another year. However, doing that would see him remain on his current terms.

According to Spotrac, De Gea earns a whopping £375,000 a week at Old Trafford, explaining why United are trying to renegotiate a new deal with him.

He joined the Manchester club from Atletico Madrid in a transfer worth about £19m almost 12 years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about David de Gea and Man United?

While Romano expects De Gea to start next season as United's first-choice goalkeeper, he's suggested that the Red Devils could sign another shot-stopper to challenge the 32-year-old throughout the campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "I think he's going to be the starter at the beginning of the season, but to create some competition can be positive. Maybe giving the second goalkeeper some opportunities can put some positive pressure on David de Gea, and so this could be the idea, the plan for Manchester United."

Who could Man United sign?

One goalkeeper who's been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer is Brentford's David Raya.

Last month, the Evening Standard reported that United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in De Gea's compatriot.

Raya has really impressed for Brentford in the current Premier League campaign, so he could be a good signing for Erik ten Hag.

As per FBref, the Spain international has a save percentage of 77.4%, which is actually the highest in the top flight.

You suspect, though, that a shot-stopper of his quality won't want to be a number two. It means a move to a club like Tottenham is probably more likely.

According to The Telegraph, Hugo Lloris is expected to leave the north London outfit in the summer and Raya is being lined up as a potential replacement.

But if United really do want to sign a new goalkeeper and the 27-year-old is happy to arrive as De Gea's deputy, then they should snap him up.