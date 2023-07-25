Manchester United are now pushing a key first-team player towards the door, as interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka intensifies at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a strong start to the transfer window, but the Dutch manager will be keen to keep up the positive momentum ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United transfer news

Having already welcomed Mason Mount and Andre Onana to the club this summer, United aren't prepared to stop their spending spree yet, with more targets on their wishlist.

One of those, according to reports, is a central midfielder, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming the Red Devils are 'monitoring' the future of Bayern Munich man Goretzka.

That's despite Goretzka making it clear he has no real intention to leave the Bundesliga giant this summer, amid claims he wants out of the Allianz Arena.

Should the Goretzka move fall through, United are said to be lining up alternatives, with Sofyan Amrabat identified as a suitable option for the 20-time English champions.

Reports from Italy suggest United could launch a £26 million move for the Fiorentina anchorman, with some suggestions he's already turned down approaches from Liverpool, in favour of an Old Trafford switch.

But should United land a new midfield addition, there is a feeling that they will be forced into selling some of their existing players in that position, with one man, in particular, being mooted with an exit.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Man United?

When quizzed on the latest at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Taylor revealed that Fred is nearing a departure, as interest from across the continent in the midfielder begins to hot up.

On the 30-year-old, Taylor said: “At the moment, I think if United were to keep all of their midfielders I probably wouldn't expect them to sign one.

"But it does look like Fred is going to be pushed towards the door again, I know Galatasaray, Fulham and several other clubs are interested, but ultimately United have a £20 million pound valuation that needs to be met. Or certainly close to that figure.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United this summer?

While the search for midfield reinforcements goes on, elsewhere, United remain locked in on the hunt for a new centre forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told his 17.2 million Twitter followers that the Stretford-based club were readying a bid for Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund.

It's expected the offer will be sent to the Serie A side in the coming days, after United and Hojlund agreed personal terms some time ago.

The feeling is Hojlund has already set his heart on a move to Old Trafford, with the two clubs now just needing to agree on a fee before the move is completed.

As for other potential incomings, United remain interested in bringing Japanese youngster Zion Suzuki, who is edging closer to. £5 million move.

Reports from Japan claim the 20-year-old is keen to seal an Old Trafford switch, with the young shot-stopper being signed as a backup to new number-one goalkeeper, Onana.