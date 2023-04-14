Manchester United losing Raphael Varane for the rest of the season after Lisandro Martinez would be a massive setback, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have some important matches coming up as they try to secure a top-four finish and more silverware before the close of play.

Manchester United latest news - Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez

On Thursday night, Manchester United were dealt another injury blow in their season run-in, with both Varane and Martinez being withdrawn from proceedings against Sevilla at Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports.

Argentina international Martinez was believed to have suffered a more severe injury than his positional counterpart, with boss ten Hag stating in his post-match press conference: "We've seen with Martinez he drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved so that doesn't look that great, so we're going to have to wait. I can't tell what it is, but it's not the Achilles area."

The Dutch coach also gave an update on Varane, saying: "I can't say at this moment and the same with Rafa. I haven't spoken to Rafa after the game but it's an injury he's complained about over the past couple of weeks so we have to see how it is now."

It was confirmed on Friday evening that Martinez will be out for the rest of the season, but there is no timeframe for Varane's return as of yet.

Harry Maguire replaced the Frenchman at half-time; however, he put through his own net in the latter stages of the affair as Sevilla recovered from a two-goal disadvantage to level the scoring going into the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium next week.

What has Dean Jones said about the injuries?

Journalist Jones thinks that the double injury blow will test Manchester United's resilience between now and the end of the season.

Jones told GMS: “Ten Hag seemed quite pessimistic about the Martinez and Varane situations and if they lose both, it will be a massive setback. This is now a huge test of the squad's depth and team resolve. It’s been a positive season, but with this pile-up of problems they have ahead of the Sevilla away trip, everyone is going to have to dig so deep. Finishing strong on both domestic and European fronts is going to be difficult and I’m intrigued as to how the manager copes with this.”

Will Manchester United cope without Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez?

If the £460k-a-week duo are indeed out for a prolonged period, Manchester United will need to identify alternatives to step up to the high standards Varane and Martinez have set at Old Trafford.

In terms of potential options, club captain Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Teden Mengi could now have a chance to impress under ten Hag as the season reaches its business end.

Luke Shaw has also deputised in central defence at times in 2022/23 and could be another option to soften the blow of losing two key players at the heart of the backline.

Moving forward, Manchester United supporters will hope that the two injury setback to Varane isn't long-term as the Red Devils chase a top-four finish and more silverware to end this campaign on a high.