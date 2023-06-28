Manchester United fans are becoming increasingly frustrated by the struggle to sign new stars this summer.

But there’s more bad news for Old Trafford fans watching their rivals getting busy in the transfer market.

For while no-one is rushing through United’s front door, no-one is leaving either - and that’s adding to the agony with the new season just 45 days away.

Looking to raise additional funds for his transfer war chest, Erik ten Hag has a raft of players he’d ideally like to move on this summer.

They include Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Fred, Anthony Elanga, Donny van der Beek Eric Bailly and Alex Telles.

But so far United have had no luck offloading ANYONE.

And that’s in stark contrast to rivals Manchester City who lead their rivals a merry dance in buying AND selling in the transfer market.

Take last summer when City won the Premier League title for the sixth time.

While City’s recruitment team were working on the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji they also generated a whopping £162 million selling seven players including Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

By contrast United’s only significant departure was Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira to Fulham for £9.5 million.

The previous summer of 2021 City generated £93.8million in sales headlined by a £55 million cheque from Barcelona for striker Ferran Torres.

United? They banked £29 million for Dan James from Leeds.

Go back a further year and City brought in £64 million largely from Leroy Sane going to Bayern Munich while United put £16.7 million back in the coffers mostly due to Chris Smalling’s move to Roma.

It’s a consistent and worrying trend that points another finger at United’s management structure.

While they fail to balance the books with heavy spending on players and little in terms of significant sales coming back into the pot United’s Financial Fair Play equation is affected.

It’s left United fans asking just why the club struggles to sell its unwanted stars?

Harry Maguire was a world record £80 million fee for a defender when signed rom Leicester in 2019.

Now, it’s suggested United might have a job getting £25 million for the 30-year-old England star who might miss out on the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer if he doesn’t leave Old Trafford.

The buyers are hardly queuing up for Maguire or anyone on ten Hag’s ‘can go’ list.

And that’s as big a worry for the Dutchman as finding a new number 9 before the start of the season with the search for a striker still ongoing.

What's the latest on Jadon Sancho's future?

Selling Jadon Sancho isn’t high on Erik ten Hag’s list of priorities this summer with club insiders insisting the 23-year-old will be given another season to produce the goods.

If an acceptable offer came in for the former Bundesliga star it would spark a conversation but other players are ahead of Sancho in the queue for the Old Trafford exit.

United paid a hefty £73 million to Borussia Dortmund two years ago with former Bayern Munich, United and England star Owen Hargreaves proclaiming the winger’s potential was “off the charts”.

Sadly for United fans, Sancho hasn’t hit the same heights he climbed at Dortmund and his contribution has been underwhelming.

In 137 games for Dortmund Sancho was not only an assist machine but he also delivered 50 goals.

At United the returns have been meagre with just 12 goals in 79 games.

Ten Hag shipped Sancho to Holland for some specialist training at Dutch amateur side OJC Rosmalen last season away from the glare of Old Trafford amid reports that the England star was feeling fragile and finding life at United a struggle.

The United boss isn’t interested in carrying passengers as he aims to make United more competitive.

But it’s understood Sancho may not be immediately in ten Hag’s firing line as ahe looks to reshape his squad.

What's the latest on Mason Mount?

Mason Mount’s proposed move to Manchester United is considered a priority by United’s recruitment team.

And not just because the 24-year-old England star will bring energy, intensity and creativity to Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

If United can do a deal with Chelsea, Mount will enable ten Hag to manage the work-load of Bruno Fernandes and, to a lesser extent, Christian Eriksen..

Last season Fernandes played a staggering 74 games for club and country - significantly more than Antony Martial has managed in the last TWO seasons.

Ten Hag would like to lighten the load for Fernandes especially with a Champions League campaign to plan.

Mount would facilitate that as well as giving ten Hag the chance to rotate Eriksen as well without seeing a dip in quality.