Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a player who could help generate some money for the Red Devils this summer, believes Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 27-year-old's contract is up next year, so Sheth thinks now could be a good time to sell him.

Man United transfer news — Anthony Martial

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks Martial will leave Old Trafford this transfer window.

As per Transfermarkt, the Frenchman made just 11 starts in the Premier League last season, struggling with injuries.

United signed him from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58m back in 2015, according to BBC Sport.

He spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign out on loan at Sevilla, so Martial has already shown that he's not afraid to leave Old Trafford.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Anthony Martial and Man United?

Sheth thinks Martial is a United player who has the potential to make the club some money if he doesn't sign a new contract.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "If they don't tie him down or don't want to tie him down to a new deal, then potentially this summer would be the time to make changes in that position.

"And maybe he could be one of those players that could generate some money whereby United could spend elsewhere. But so many — not just Anthony Martial — other players' futures are up in the air there as well."

Who else could Man United sell to generate money?

If United are looking to sell players to increase their transfer budget, then Scott McTominay is another individual with the potential to help his club earn some cash.

According to the MailOnline, the Scotland international is currently under consideration at Newcastle United.

Harry Maguire is also another player who the Red Devils could get rid of. According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 29-year-old.

All in all, then, if United are in a position where they have to sell players in order to give Erik ten Hag a bigger transfer kitty, they do have assets that can bring money in.

Regarding Martial specifically, though, it is easy to see his appeal on the market. He is a France international who can play up front and on the wing. His injury record may scare off some suitors, but ultimately it would be a shock if he did not attract any interest after being put up for sale.