Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has 'serious interest' in bringing Mason Mount to the club, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount, once described as being "unbelievable", looks set to leave Chelsea this summer, ending an 18-year spell at that club that began when Mount was just six years old.

Manchester United news - Mason Mount

According to the Independent, Chelsea have set an asking price of £55 million on Mount this summer, which Manchester United are yet to match. Even so, they are reportedly 'leading the race' for his signature, with Liverpool and Arsenal also interested in the England international.

With Champions League football secured at Old Trafford next season, that could potentially give United an edge over Liverpool - who have only Europa League football to look forward to next term.

Arsenal, however, could prove an attractive option for Mount as he wouldn't have to leave London. Even more so if they were to also sign his childhood friend (and reported target) Declan Rice, although whether any club will have the budget to sign both players remains highly unlikely given that Rice could cost close to £100 million.

What has Crook said about Manchester United and Mount?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think ten Hag has serious interest. I think he's been an admirer of Mount since he played in the Netherlands at Vitesse and the midfield is an area that still needs some surgery."

How would Mount fit into Manchester United's starting XI?

On paper, the immediate fit of Mount into Manchester United's midfield isn't clean. He can operate as either an attack-minded '8' or an outright '10' - the two positions of the team's captain (now that Harry Maguire doesn't play regularly) Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag, however, would not shy away from playing both together ahead of Casemiro in a system similar to how rivals Manchester City deploy Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne ahead of Rodri.

Mount's pressing and work rate is enough that the team would not become too lopsided, although he would be far from a true box-to-box midfielder. Of the two, Fernandes might even be the player to drop deeper and utilise his impressive passing range from deeper positions, with Mount then tasked with getting into the box to support the United forwards.

What he would certainly bring to the team is versatility, as he has repeatedly shown throughout his 36 international caps under Gareth Southgate.