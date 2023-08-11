ERIK ten Hag is resigned to Manchester United’s takeover saga rumbling on past the end of the transfer window on September 1.

And he’s satisfied that’s vindicated his stance taken right at the start of the soap opera nine months ago.

Ten Hag vowed not to be distracted by talk of new money being pumped into Old Trafford and a potential transfer pot of gold bigger than the current owners - the US based Glazer family - could provide.

Despite private frustration at the uncertainty and unrest created amongst fans and senior club staff, the Dutch manager believes his strategy has paid off.

Ten Hag's next transfer moves

He believes two more signings – a midfielder and defender – are needed to make him completely happy with United’s transfer business this summer.

United are hopeful of a deal being struck in the next three weeks to take Harry Maguire to West Ham while Brazilian Fred has emerged as a viable target for Fenerbahce with a £14 million deal edging closer.

In advance of Maguire’s exit, United have been linked with Bayern Munich’s versatile 27-year-old French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard who can play as a right-back or at centre-half.

French Ligue 1 star Jean-Clair Todibo is also an option United are quietly pursuing with the 23-year-old Nice star scoring high in scouting reports sent to ten Hag by club analysts.

Interest in Pavard has excited United’s fanbase and the same goes for Fred’s potential replacement, Fiorentina’s Moroccan international Sofyan Amrabat – a summer-long target.

If ten Hag lands two of his remaining targets it’s understood he’ll be satisfied United have navigated a reasonably successful window.

But he’s told club bosses he wants to move the club into a position where tweaking the squad becomes the norm – not buying five or six players each window.

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Ten Hag has exciting plan for Dan Gore

AS Anthony Martial found out late last year Dan Gore is not to be messed with.

The pair were involved in a spat at United’s Aon Training Complex – and Gore,19 next month, more than held his own after the experienced French striker lashed out at the teenage midfielder following an over-exuberant challenge by the youngster.

Training was stopped but despite bringing the work-out to a premature end manager Erik ten Hag liked the fiery tenaciousness of Gore that day and the way he didn’t back down in the heated exchange.

From that moment the Dutchman earmarked him as an academy star with the potential to play in bigger company.

Nothing ten Hag and his coaches have seen since have changed that belief either.

Gore has drawn comparison’s with Bruno Fernandes with his technique, aggression and ball-carrying skills impressing ten Hag.

And now FA Youth Cup winner and England Under-18 star Gore, who joined United from Burnley’s academy two years ago, is in line to be part of ten Hag’s plans this season.

Several other youngsters have also been given a chance by ten Hag but subsequently allowed to leave including James Garner, Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal.

Word inside Carrington, though, is that the Dutchman feels Gore has a future at the club – and he may profit if Fred, Donny van der Beek or Scott McTominay were to leave in this window.

Victor Lindelof U-turn

VICTOR Lindelof looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford a year ago.

But Erik ten Hag has urged United’s bosses to keep the 29-year-old onboard until 2025 by triggering a one-year option on his contract in the coming weeks.

Lindelof is entering the final year of his deal and could sign a pre-contract with a new club in January but it’s believed ten Hag wants him to stay on at least until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ten Hag installed Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his trusted central defensive pairing initially leaving Swedish international Lindelof behind Harry Maguire as fourth choice.

But Lindelof has proved so reliable, adaptable and steady Dutch boss ten Hag reckons keeping him makes perfect sense, especially if Maguire leaves before the window closes.

The Swede voiced his concerns over his future earlier this year – but it’s now believed he’s happy to stay on.

That suits ten Hag who is understood to rate Lindelof highly and is more technically gifted than he’s given credit for.