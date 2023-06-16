Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has specifically asked for Mason Mount to be signed this summer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Galetti says the Red Devils now want to "speed things up" after having one bid for the Chelsea star rejected.

Man United transfer news — Mason Mount

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that noises suggest United only want to pay around £50m for Mount.

That could be a problem for the Manchester club, with The Athletic claiming that Chelsea want £80m for the attacking midfielder.

That is double of what United's first bid was. According to multiple outlets, including The Telegraph, the Premier League outfit submitted a £40m offer earlier this week, which their rivals quickly dismissed.

Mount only has a year left on his contract, so Chelsea could lose him for nothing next summer if they cannot strike a deal with United or another club in this transfer window.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mason Mount and Erik ten Hag?

Galetti says Mount is a player who Ten Hag really wants at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The English midfielder is one of the players requested by Ten Hag to strengthen the squad and United would like to speed things up for him."

Would the addition of Mason Mount strengthen Man United's squad?

Without a doubt. The 24-year-old is experienced and versatile. He can play as a No.10 or No.8 and has made almost 200 appearances for Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking about Mount on Match of the Day (via Metro) last season, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said: "He’s a terrific talent. He can play anywhere."

The pundit later went on to add: "The thing when he plays central is he knows how to find space. Whether it’s drifting deeper or sometimes he’ll drift wide to where the space is. He’s just a really intelligent footballer."

Considering the above, Ten Hag is right to make Mount a top target. Should he be signed at any cost, though? Probably not.

Chelsea demanding £80m for a player who could cost nothing next summer is ridiculous. Of course, it may just be a negotiating tactic from the Blues, who may eventually decide to lower their asking price.

However, if that does not turn out to be the case and it really is £80m or nothing, then United and Ten Hag should turn elsewhere.