It would appear the doomsday clock is approaching midnight for Erik ten Hag and his tenure at Old Trafford, and if the Dutchman is relieved of his duties, Dean Jones thinks Thomas Frank would be a sensible choice to take over at Manchester United.

With results and performances not being up to standard, ten Hag's methods have been repeatedly questioned at United, even in spite of the fact he has now won two domestic trophies with the club in two years. The list of managers who could replace ten Hag is growing all the time, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe may not have to search very far to find the right man for the job, as Frank continues to showcase his talents as one of the best managers in the Premier League.

While the appointment of Frank may not be quite as glamorous as United are accustomed to, Dean Jones has suggested it would be the right choice, and thinks the Brentford boss is in a good position to be offered the role.

Thomas Frank Tipped for United Job

Brentford boss has a good reputation

Since he led Brentford to promotion in 2021, Frank has established the Bees as a steady and reliable top flight outfit. The London side is known for its organised defence, slick counter-attacking football, and an effective blend of physicality and technical ability.

All of this, according to Jones on the latest installment of the Ranks FC podcast, stands Frank in good stead to be considered for the United job if and when ten Hag is relieved of his duties.

Discussing United's next steps, Jones said:

"Let's say ten Hag does lose his job, right? Let's say that they look to appoint a permanent manager, right? Now, I don't think this is sexy. I don't think it's guaranteed to work, but I think Thomas Frank would be my pick. I really do think Thomas Frank will be my pick. "I think, given that he spoke to United in the summer, given that since then, Pep Guardiola has talked up Thomas Frank, given his start to the season that Brentford have had, and the impact that he can have against big teams, I think he'd have a genuine chance."

Frank Was Considered in the Summer

Man Utd looked at him recently

Thomas Frank continues to be linked with the Manchester United job, and is thought to be on a three-man shortlist for the role if it does become available in the near future, along with Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate.

When ten Hag was reportedly being lined up for the sack at the end of last season, Frank was very much in contention before United decided to stick with their current manager for the new campaign.

Brentford 2024/25 statistics (Premier League only) Stat Total Goals scored 13 Goals per game 1.86 Goals conceded 13 Goals against per game 1.86 xG 11.2

Since then, he has led Brentford to 11th in the league table, gaining ten points from the first seven games. His team have earned plaudits for their direct style, which has seen them score within the first two minutes of each of their last four matches. The Bees are currently unbeaten at home this season, but are yet to gather a point away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024