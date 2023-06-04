Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been sending “clear messages” to the Glazers regarding investment at Old Trafford following his comments in public, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since November, with a takeover process dragging on into the summer months.

Man Utd news – Takeover

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are both vying to buy Manchester United, with the former offering over £5bn to take complete control of the Old Trafford outfit.

Meanwhile, the latter is also believed to have submitted an offer within the same region but is offering Joel and Avram Glazer the opportunity to remain at the club in some capacity, which could swing the pendulum in his favour.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the takeover process could move quickly once the Glazers have selected their preferred bidder, with the work put into a potential change of ownership moving in a “transactionally backwards” way.

The club’s prospective new owners will be helped by ten Hag’s side qualifying for next season’s Champions League, finishing in the Premier League’s top four in the Dutchman’s first campaign as head coach.

And Romano believes the 53-year-old is waiting for the Glazers to decide on a preferred bidder in the coming weeks.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

On ten Hag’s feelings on the takeover process, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he's sending very clear messages in public about needing investments and signings.

“So, the message is very clear. He’s waiting for the Glazers to make a final decision.”

What has ten Hag said about Man Utd’s takeover process?

Ten Hag has shown his frustration with the lack of clarity over a takeover process when speaking to the media in a recent press conference.

“The club knows if you want to play top four, compete for trophies in this league, then you have to invest, otherwise you don’t have a chance because other clubs will do,” said ten Hag (via The Express).

“We’ve seen it in the winter, all the clubs around us made huge investments, we didn't, but still we made it, so I’m proud of my team.”

The Dutchman will be hoping to see a preferred bidder given the green light in the coming weeks, with the summer transfer window dawning upon the Red Devils as the side aim for an assault on the Premier League title next season.