Manchester United can be taken to the next level with Erik ten Hag at the club, journalist believes.

Man Utd: Ten Hag will 'take club to new level' at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has the ability to take the club to the "next level", journalist Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT.

The ex-Ajax chief secured his first piece of silverware in English football on Sunday afternoon, guiding his side to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Despite a catastrophic start to the season that saw United lose their first two matches, ten Hag has successfully transformed the club's fortunes in such a short space of time.

United currently sit third in the Premier League table and despite an eight-point gap between themselves and leaders Arsenal, are considered by some to be in the title race.

Elsewhere, a statement victory over Barcelona in the Europa League secured safe passage to the next round, where ten Hag's side face another trip to Spain, this time to face Copa Del Rey winners Real Betis.

With an FA Cup fifth-round clash at home to West Ham United to come this week, talk of a historic quadruple is beginning to gather pace, as ten Hag eyes up a four-trophy haul in his first season in England.

Of course, one-quarter of that total has already been secured by the Stretford-based outfit, having tasted Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle on the weekend.

What has Steve Bates said about ten Hag and United this season?

Impressed with the work ten Hag has overseen since taking charge, journalist Bates believes he already has United playing better football than their previous three managers, but still believes there is more to come.

On the 53-year-old manager, Bates told GMS: "Going back to Louis van Gaal, I don't think there was ever a moment where the club and the fans were happy with his style of play.

"It appeared to be a stopgap measure, it was a robotic style that just wasn't Manchester United.

"With Jose Mourinho as well, that was always an accident waiting to happen. Sure, he was going to maybe bring them a couple of titles, which he did. But you all knew the way it was going to end and so it did.

"With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there was a feeling that he didn't have that level of experience that was required, but with Erik ten Hag, he’s certainly got that and I think he will be able to take them to the next level, something we're already seeing right now.”

Why are United finding success under ten Hag?

So far ten Hag has been able to maximise the players within the United squad, something demonstrated by their underlying numbers.

According to Understat, United are currently under-performing their xG for the campaign, indicating ten Hag has brought about a clinical edge to their play.

While critics might point towards the £229 million United spent on new players in the summer window, it's clear ten Hag has also improved existing players who were at the club prior to his arrival.

The most obvious of course being Marcus Rashford, who is currently in the form of his life, having notched up 34 goal contributions from 38 outings so far this season (Transfermarkt).