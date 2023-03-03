Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag 'sees something in' Wout Weghorst, who gives '110%' at Old Trafford, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GMS.

The £120k-a-week star joined the Red Devils on loan from Sky Bet Championship outfit Burnley in the January transfer window and has made an impact in Manchester due to his industrious performances.

Manchester United latest news - Wout Weghorst

Lately, Manchester Evening News has reported that Weghorst was emotional at the full-time whistle after Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup last weekend, which is also the first major trophy the Netherlands international has claimed in his career.

Following the conclusion of the match, Weghorst was pictured taking in the atmosphere on his own in front of a raucous Manchester United crowd before joining in with some chants from the stands alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

The Dutchman claimed an assist during the match and has been widely lauded for his impact on the side despite only scoring one goal so far for the Red Devils.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has indicated that no decision will be made on Weghorst's future until they reclaim their place back in the top flight, which is edging ever closer as they cruise to the Sky Bet Championship title.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wout Weghorst?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Weghorst has served his purpose well since joining Manchester United on loan in January.

O'Rourke told GMS: "He's done a job, he wasn't a name that many people would have expected at the start of the January transfer window to end up at Old Trafford, but Erik Ten Hag sees something in him. He's played in various positions as well since his arrival on loan from Burnley.

"He's played as a number ten, he's played as a number nine, so yeah, he offers that versatility and Weghorst, you know what you're going to get with them. Its 110% effort, his great pressing as well, which rubs off on the rest of the team as well. So, he might not be pleasing on the eye for a lot of people, but he is effective, and he does do a job for the team. So I think as Manchester United are still getting results, Wout Weghorst is contributing, so he's doing his job."

Should Manchester United sign Wout Weghorst permanently?

Weghorst has proved to be a handy addition for Manchester United, even if he was deemed as a slightly unorthodox one on paper by some quarters at the start.

His work rate, commitment and ability to occupy defenders has freed up space for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to trouble opposing backlines and he has been a key part of Ten Hag's side so far since the January window.

Whether he is to be taken on full-time is another matter, as his game-time will likely be significantly reduced in 2023/24; nevertheless, he has proven he is capable of making a telling contribution at Old Trafford.

Manchester United fans have taken Weghorst into their hearts and it is easy to see why, but only Ten Hag will have the power to decide if he continues on at the club in the longer term.