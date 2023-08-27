Manchester United hold a 'special connection' with summer target Ryan Gravenberch because of one key reason, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gravenberch is also said to be on Liverpool's radar, but United could pip their rivals to his signature because of a secret weapon at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

It's been a mixed start to the season for Erik ten Hag's side, but one which has illustrated the need to add depth to United's somewhat stretched squad.

And if reports are to be believed, it's suggested Bayern Munich starlet Gravenberch could be the man targeted to do just that.

Gravenberch has only been at the Bundesliga outfit for a matter of months, having joined from Ajax in a major transfer this time last year.

It set the Bavarian's back a total of £16 million, with the midfielder's overall package costing £20 million, but so far, Gravenberch is yet to match the heights expected of him.

Struggling to break into an already star-studded side, the Dutchman managed just three league starts all season last time around, illustrating just how scarce minutes on the pitch were.

As such, it's claimed he could be about to pack his bags once again in favour of a move to the Premier League, with both United and Liverpool reportedly fighting it out.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester United?

Speaking during an exclusive interview, transfer guru Romano admitted that the two Premier League giants held a keen interest in the midfield anchorman, but insisted United were currently leading the way.

On the 21-year-old, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “In case Bayern change their position and decide to sell the player, both Liverpool and United would be really interested. Keep an eye on United because we mentioned Liverpool, and yes they need that kind of player, but United have a special connection thanks to Erik ten Hag with this player, so let’s see. But both clubs are interested, yes.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

It promises to be a hectic final week of the window for United, with incomings and outgoings expected at Old Trafford.

However, a recent injury to midfielder Mason Mount, which will likely see him absent until after the international break, has thrown United's transfer plans into considerable doubt.

There had been suggestions that Scott McTominay would be allowed to leave the club this summer, with West Ham United having expressed an interest earlier in the window.

However, due to the injury sustained by Mount, along with the decision to allow Fred to leave the club too, it's possible ten Hag could decide to keep hold of McTominay.

As for incomings, it's reported that United are eyeing up a move for Fenerbahce shot-stopper Altay Bayindir, who will be brought into the Old Trafford setup as cover for Andre Onana.

The Daily Mail are suggesting a deal could be struck up for less than £5 million, due to the Turkish goalkeeper having a favourable release clause in his contract.