Manchester United’s takeover could reach a quick conclusion once a “green light” is given to a preferred bidder, with other due diligence surrounding the process having already been completed at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils' head coach, Erik ten Hag, will be keen to see a sale completed imminently.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to reports, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani was left stunned by the Glazers in negotiations to buy Manchester United after being blindsided by the American owners raising the club’s valuation from £5.25bn to £6bn.

As per Sky Sports, the Qatari has submitted his fourth and final bid to secure a takeover of the Red Devils, which is believed to be worth close to £5bn, but shy of the Glazers’ asking price.

Sportico has reported that the Glazers will decide on the club's future at the end of the month after it was suggested almost two weeks ago that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was expected to be announced as the preferred bidder.

Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the takeover of Manchester United needs to happen as quickly as possible, as it’s hindering their ability to make signings ahead of the summer transfer window.

But Jacobs is confident that once a preferred bidder is selected, the process will speed up, given other parts of the sale have been completed.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “For both groups, a decision can't come soon enough. They ideally want to be in for when the transfer window opens.

“Manchester United need that because the recruitment team are planning, but at the moment, they’re unaware whose money they're spending.

“So, one of the upsides of the way the process has been framed is even though it appears like we're delayed over a preferred bidder or any clarity as to what the Glazers are thinking, there are elements of the process that have been completed, that would usually come further down the line in a traditional takeover in a period of exclusivity.

“So, a lot of the due diligence, a lot of the questioning, a lot of the logistics, has perhaps been done earlier, in a slightly transactionally backwards way.

“As a consequence, even though we still wait for the Glazers to give the green light to somebody should they do so, once that green light or if that green light comes, then both groups have a lot more in place at this stage of the process to try and complete a deal as quickly as possible.”

What next for Man Utd?

On the pitch, ten Hag is on the verge of sealing Manchester United’s presence in the Champions League next season and will achieve this feat by securing one point out of their final Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Fulham.

The Red Devils’ focus will turn to June’s FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City, whom they will be keen to stop matching their treble-winning campaign of 1998/99.

But with the summer transfer market on the horizon, ten Hag will hope that a takeover can be completed as he and his recruitment staff look to secure the signings required to launch an assault on the Premier League title next season.

Given that the Glazers have taken their time over a decision, the United faithful will anticipate progression on a sale before the month is out.