Highlights Wesley Sneijder blames Erik ten Hag losing the dressing room on his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit.

Ronaldo's challenging United tenure under Ten Hag resulted in strained relationships and an eventual departure.

Ten Hag has faced struggles at United this season, with poor results and pressure leading to an uncertain future.

Wesley Sneijder believes that the reason Erik ten Hag has lost the Manchester United dressing room is not due to the club's poor form, his own poor tactics or fan unrest - instead claiming that the Dutch boss lost all respect in United's ranks by "competing" with Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese star's exit.

Ronaldo had a fruitful season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick upon his signing back in 2021, but their departures after a dismal campaign saw Ten Hag come into the fold in the summer of 2022. Ronaldo only featured in 10 Premier League games under the former Ajax boss’ guidance, scoring just once in that time as United struggled to get their former star going at Old Trafford prior to the World Cup break. Ronaldo was seen refusing to come onto the pitch in a home game against Tottenham, with Ten Hag dropping him and making the superstar train away from the first team; and relations suffered further after Ronaldo conducted a scathing interview with Piers Morgan that shed light on second spell at the club.

From there, relations were extremely sour and Ronaldo departed the club just eight days after - joining Al-Nassr in the winter window. But Sneijder believes that whilst Ten Hag has suffered hardship this season, it has all stemmed from his banishment of Ronaldo - with his former Real Madrid teammate claiming that the United dressing room "thought he was crazy".

Sneijder: "Ten Hag Has Lost Everyone's Respect"

Ten Hag is walking on thin ice with his Manchester United job in the balance

Speaking to Dutch TV show "Veronica Offside" on Monday evening, Sneijder pinpointed Ronaldo's exit from the club as Ten Hag's glaring mistake. He said:

"He already made a mistake by competing with Ronaldo. He lost everyone’s respect there. He thought it would work the other way around, but of course not. Those guys in the dressing room thought, “Is this man crazy?'. Of course he already knows that he has to leave. But you’re not going to go yourself. If I was him, I would sit there comfortably [until he’s sacked]."

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Season so Far

Manchester United have suffered a poor season on the pitch

Ten Hag hasn't endured the easiest season at United so far. Five losses in their first ten games saw the Red Devils struggle massively in the league table, sitting as lowly as 8th at the end of October and at Christmas, and despite a mini-revival throughout February, Champions League qualification is no longer attainable, and alongside an early exit from the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, their hopes for the season rest on the FA Cup final against Manchester City at the end of May.

The Red Devils only snuck into the final by the skin of their teeth after almost blowing a 3-0 lead against Coventry. With the Sky Blues levelling the tie and forcing penalties - having almost won it themselves in the 121st minute - United fans were left dismayed despite winning the clash on penalties.

It has seen various managers linked with a move to Old Trafford, including former Real Madrid supremo Zinedine Zidane amongst others; though it remains to be seen for now who Sir Jim Ratcliffe could bring in to replace the out-of-sorts Dutch boss.

Related Man Utd Move for £20m Man Closer after 'Power Play' Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is taking his current employers to arbitration as he aims to head to Manchester United

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-04-24.