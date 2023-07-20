Manchester United could make several additions this summer following the expected sales of key figures at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag aims to revamp his Red Devils squad, looking to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

It’s safe to say Manchester United have not jumped at the opportunity to bolster their squad this summer, with just two additions made by the Old Trafford outfit.

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount was the first to arrive through the door after the 24-year-old couldn’t agree on a contract extension to his deal at Stamford Bridge.

His failure to agree terms with the Blues paved the way for Manchester United to make a play for his services, securing a deal worth £60m to bring the number eight to the club.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have signed a David de Gea replacement after the former Spanish international left the Manchester giants at the end of his contract this summer.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has agreed terms to join United, in a deal expected to be worth around €55m (£48m), as the 27-year-old becomes ten Hag’s first-choice option between the sticks.

Having lost the services of centre midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Wout Weghorst at the end of their loan deals, ten Hag hopes to bolster his options in both the middle of the park and upfront to improve on last season’s third-place finish and Carabao Cup success.

The Dutchman wants to see his squad bolstered, despite movements on a potential takeover of the club rumbling on behind the scenes after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest update.

And Jones has claimed that United could make as many as three signings before the summer transfer window shuts on 1st September, with Donny van de Beek, Fred, and Scott McTominay all possible departures.

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

Speaking about further transfer business for Man Utd, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They're also being linked with midfielders. So, there's still potential around that.

“Man Utd still have to consider that if they're going to get rid of Donny van de Beek, Fred and potentially McTominay, you've got to sign at least one player there.

“Man Utd could still make three signings during this transfer window.”

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani is “growing” as the Red Devils explore potential alternatives for Atalanta and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund.

United are concerned that Atalanta won’t compromise on their €70m (£60m) valuation of the 20-year-old star and could turn their attention elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Romano has told GMS that Man Utd have spoken to the agents of AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi as they look to strengthen their backline, heading into their return to the Champions League.

The Frenchman has also held talks with representatives of Newcastle United, but neither club has begun negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that United have avoided a disaster by securing a new contract for forward Marcus Rashford, who had less than a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford before agreeing to terms on a new deal.