Highlights Manchester United are targeting a new left-back due to concerns over Luke Shaw's fitness.

Shaw's lack of gametime consistency is prompting the club to seek alternatives.

Potential targets for United include Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Melvin Bard to share workload with Shaw.

Manchester United are preparing for their huge rebuild in the summer as INEOS get to work on the Red Devils' squad ahead of another gruelling season at Old Trafford - and one target on their list will be a left-back, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that there are concerns over Luke Shaw's fitness.

The Red Devils suffered heavily with injury woes last season, specifically in defence where most of their stars were out for some part of the campaign. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia especially were all largely out of the picture for long periods of time, and as a result, performances dipped which led to United recording their lowest finish of all time in the Premier League. And sources have told GIVEMESPORT that United are looking at someone to come in alongside Shaw to soften his workload.

Manchester United: Left Back Latest

United rarely had a natural left-back this season

United have rarely been linked with a left-back in recent times due to Shaw and Malacia being so prominent last season, though Malacia didn't play a single minute of their campaign just gone and Shaw was out for long spells - meaning Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a conventional right-back, was forced to play on the opposite side.

Luke Shaw's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 20th Clearances Per Game 3.1 4th Fouls Per Game 1.2 =2nd Tackles Per Game 0.9 16th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =13th Match rating 6.65 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

That being said, Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move to United in recent days having impressed on his Premier League debut campaign for Bournemouth - but there will always be the notion that youngster Alvaro Fernandez could have come back into United's ranks after a loan spell at Benfica, though he will remain at the Portuguese side after an obligation clause was activated.

Sources: United Looking at Three Premier League Full Backs

United will need strong backup

GIVEMESPORT sources state that Manchester United's focus on signing a new left-back is becoming more and more serious.

There is thus far no intent on selling Luke Shaw, though the club are beginning to become more concerned over hit overall fitness; the left-back has an inability to regularly see out games for a long period of time and with Tyrell Malacia also being out injured for the entire season, it has seen United struggle on their left-flank with little options to choose from.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw featured in just 12 Premier League games this season

There has been consideration into signing a player that will be able to share game-time with Shaw next season, with the Englishman struggling to maintain consistent fitness - and three of those players considered currently play in the Premier League.

Kerkez has already been linked, though United like Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers as he underwent his breakthrough season, whilst Fulham star Antonee Robinson - who could have been considered their player of the season - is also liked by Old Trafford chiefs.

Outside of England, Nice left-back Melvin Bard is thought to be a strong contender by INEOS chiefs - as he plays for the other club that Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns - and Girona star Miguel Gutierrez is also on their shortlist.

England Need Luke Shaw For International Success

Shaw is England's only goalscorer in a final since 1966

Shaw faces a battle to be fit for EURO 2024. He remains in the squad despite other players being cut, and is naturally England's first-choice on the left flank when available. But it is a close run against time, and the former Southampton man may only come into the side after the first game to help Gareth Southgate's men proceed.

Having scored in the EURO 2020 final with England eventually losing to Italy, he is a man built for the occasion and his absence will be sorely missed - especially with Erik Ten Hag labelling him as a 'top player'.

