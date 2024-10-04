Manchester United are planning on appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager if they opt to sack Erik ten Hag in the near future, according to CentreDevils.

The pressure on Ten Hag is mounting, after his side slumped to a disappointing draw at Porto last night in the Europa League. This came after a dismal 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, a result that leaves them 13th in the Premier League table, having amassed seven points from their opening six matches.

Reports emerged last week that the Dutchman could be dismissed by December, although results since then have worsened, and a departure for the maligned manager could be imminent. In the scenario that Ten Hag is axed, it's understood that Van Nistelrooy would be granted the position on a temporary basis, until a long-term coach can be found.

Van Nistelrooy in Line for Interim Job

The former United striker was appointed assistant coach in the summer

Having led United to their worst league finish since 1990 last campaign, Ten Hag was only saved in his position by delivering silverware in the form of an FA Cup, beating Manchester City in the final at Wembley in May. However, this triumph only just warranted him extra time, and the margin for error before a termination this season is reportedly slim.

Thus, a poor start to the season means Ten Hag's role is already under threat. Having scored the second-fewest goals in the league, and having won just three of their opening nine matches in all competitions, the ex-Ajax boss must be close to the brink.

According to CentreDevils, the club's hierarchy have begun succession planning in case they decide to pull the trigger. INEOS are expected to name assistant coach and former striker Van Nistelrooy as interim manager if Ten Hag is sacked, an appointment that could become permanent if the legendary forward impresses in the role.

Van Nistelrooy was added to Ten Hag's coaching staff in the summer, with the Old Trafford executives potentially enfocring this addition with an eye to this possible situation. The former Netherlands international had been PSV boss between 2022 and 2023, lifting the Johan Cruyff Shield and the KNVb Cup with the Eredivisie outfit.

While you'd expect United to continue to look for long-term replacements for Ten Hag, with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel linked with the job, there is precedent to suggest that a temporary coach could win the job, given what Ole Gunnar Solskjær managed in the past.

Van Nistelrooy's Managerial Record Matches Managed 50 Wins 34 Draws 8 Losses 8 Win Percentage 68%

Goldbridge: Casemiro 'Needs to Go'

The midfielder continues to decline

Another man who is seemingly losing the United faithful is veteran midfielder Casemiro. In what was an uninspiring display in Portugal last night, the Brazilian produced another concerning performance at the base of the Red Devils' midfield.

Such was the poor nature of Casemiro's outing, presenter Mark Goldbridge has claimed that the 32-year-old 'needs to go'. The former Real Madrid man made just one tackle in a meek showing, with his level seemingly continuing to decline. The Sau Paulo-born man started three league games for the FA Cup winners this season, but may have lost his place to new signing Manuel Ugarte.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/10/2024