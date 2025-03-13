Manchester United are planning a major squad overhaul this summer that could see as many as 12 first-team players leave, according to the Daily Mail.

Manager Ruben Amorim has come into the club in mid-season and tried to implement his own style and system on the pitch after replacing Erik Ten Hag, but has struggled to do so with the current squad while also losing several players to injury in the process.

But INEOS have put their backing behind the Portuguese coach and plan to back him in the summer transfer window, but must raise funds to do so as a result of their precarious financial position following years of bad recruitment.

Man Utd to Axe 12 Players

Rashford, Sancho and Mount could leave

According to a report by the Mail Online, the Reds could allow as many as 12 first-team stars to leave the club in the summer as they plot their rebuild.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently named Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro as players the club were still paying for that INEOS potentially didn't want, which hinted that they could be moved on this summer if acceptable offers were received.

Antony has already left the club on loan for Real Betis and could leave permanently, while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have also left on loan and have deals in place to leave permanently this summer.

Man Utd Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 44 Goals scored 71 Goals conceded 60

Rasmus Hojlund's struggles since his move from Atalanta are well documented and the club could consider cutting their losses on the Denmark international to help fund a move for alternative options.

The same can be said about England star Mason Mount, who has struggled massively with injuries since his £60m move from Chelsea. Amorim is said to be a fan of the midfielder, but a big offer could see INEOS consider selling him to help balance the books.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are all out of contract this summer and none are expected to be handed new deals between now and the end of the season.

United have been linked with a host of players to help rebuild the squad including Sporting star Geovany Quenda and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

