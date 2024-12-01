Manchester United will make a bid to sign Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window "on the specific instructions" of Ruben Amorim, according to Italian journalist Gerard Fasano.

The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a new left-sided defender amid concerns over the long-term fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with the position considered to a be a priority for the new manager in 2025 either in January or in the summer.

But according to reports from Italy INEOS have been told to make a move for Denmark international Dorgu at the earliest opportunity by their new head coach, and a bid worth a total of around £30m is expected to arrive with the Serie A club during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Man Utd to Bid for Patrick Dorgu

20-year-old has big admirers in the Premier League

Dorgu has shone in 2024 with fantastic performances for his club and country, and even earned praise that saw him described as "immense" and compared to Chelsea captain Reece James stylistically.

GMS sources have reported Chelsea hold an interest in the youngster, while Tottenham and Crystal Palace have reportedly had their eye on a potential transfer, and it could be this reason that Amorim has asked his Old Trafford chiefs to make a move to bring him to Manchester United sooner rather than later.

Speaking to AreaNapoli, journalist Fastano revealed what he had heard about the situation.

"Manchester United, on the specific instructions of their coach Amorim, would like to make a move for Patrick Dorgu. "The English club would need a left-back and the Dane would be the ideal profile. The incoming offer is between thirty and thirty-five million plus bonuses that are easily achievable, already in this transfer session".

Dorgu's Serie A Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 12 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 2.18 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.7

Amorim has made it clear that he will not steer away from his 3-4-3 system as he looks to implement his style on the club since arriving, and that means he will need intensity and speed to carry out his instructions.

Dorgu certainly fits the bill and is unlikely to be cheap, but with his quality and profile he could be exactly what Man Utd need to take their side to the next level.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 30/11/2024.