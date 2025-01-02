Alejandro Garnacho is valued higher than Marcus Rashford as the Manchester United duo enter the January transfer window with their Old Trafford futures at stake, according to The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler.

Garnacho has encountered a frustrating season for several reasons, including inconsistency and perceived problems off the pitch. Ruben Amorim dropped him and Rashford from his matchday squad for United's 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the Derby (December 15).

The 20-year-old Argentine winger was one of the Red Devils' best performers last season but has struggled to impress this term. He's managed eight goals and four assists in 24 games across competitions.

Manchester United could offload several high-profile stars in the summer, and Garnacho might fetch a handsome fee. He has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford and is a homegrown player.

Garnacho Sale Would Be Greater Than Rashford

The Young Winger Is More Expensive Amid Exit Rumours

Wheeler reports that the once 'untouchable' Garnacho isn't safe from being shown the Old Trafford exit and he is more expensive than Rashford because of a higher transfer fee and lower wages. Transfermarkt values the ex-Atletico Madrid academy product at £41.5 million, while his English teammate's price tag is £45.6 million.

However, Rashford earns a staggering £300,000 per week at Old Trafford, while Garnacho sits on £53,000 a week. This inevitably makes the former a more difficult sale because paying clubs will be reluctant to meet such high wages, especially given his current situation and form.

Alejandro Garnacho vs Marcus Rashford (Premier League 2024-25) Alejandro Garnacho Marcus Rashford Appearances 18 15 Goals 3 4 Assists 1 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.21 1.70 Shots Per Game 2.1 1.1 Big Chances Missed 9 2 Big Chances Created 2 4 Key Passes 0.8 1.0 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (27%) 0.6 (26%) Ground Duels Won 2.6 (41%) 1.5 (33%)

United could sell Garnacho and not deal with paying off a massive contract, which will most likely be the case with Rashford. The 27-year-old English forward was dropped for four games but returned to Amorim's squad in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, but he was kept on the bench. A loan move with an obligation to buy is more likely if he leaves this month in a similar fashion to Jadon Sancho's switch to Chelsea.

Garnacho isn't in the same boat, and he's reportedly on Atletico's radar with question marks about whether he suits Amorim's 3-4-3 system. It's claimed that although the club are unlikely to sell the Argentina international, some factors could lead to an exit.

