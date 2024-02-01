Highlights Manchester United are in contract talks with Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, aiming to secure their long-term stay at the club.

Varane's future at Old Trafford was never close to a move to Saudi Arabia, despite rumors.

Young prospect Isak Hansen-Aaroen is set to leave Manchester United for Werder Bremen on a permanent transfer.

Manchester United are set to have a very busy Deadline Day with no incomings expected, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed some exciting news about contract talks with both Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In what has been quite a dimly lit campaign for Erik ten Hag during his second season in charge at Old Trafford, many fans have been scrambling for a silver lining given they are out of the title race, have been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United and are no longer in European competition.

Varane and Wan-Bissaka set for contract discussions

Earlier in January, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Varane, a World Cup winner with France, would hold ‘important’ discussions with the incoming INEOS team – headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – over his future. After signing for £34 million back in 2021, the Old Trafford faithful thought their defensive woes would be fixed, but his long list of injury problems has marred his importance to the side, despite being dubbed as 'world-class' by club cult hero Rio Ferdinand.

It was recently reported that the Red Devils would not be triggering the Frenchman’s one-year extension given his extortionate wages were restricting the club’s ability to move in the market. That said, the club were open to negotiating if he was willing to take a substantial pay cut with his current contract, worth £340,000 a week, set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Wan-Bissaka, too, has entered the final 18 months of his Old Trafford contract and will be looking to extend his stay, having made 17 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Varane and Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United Statistics Player Varane Wan-Bissaka Games 82 177 Goals 2 2 Assists 1 13 Yellow Cards 4 23 Red Cards 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/02/24

The competition between the Englishman, signed for £50 million, and Diogo Dalot for the right-back berth is fierce and game time is always going to be hard to come by, given both have given a reason why they deserve to be the first-choice option. Earlier this month, the club triggered a one-year extension on his contract, per BBC Sport, though whether he can deliver to earn fresh terms remains to be seen.

Fabrizio Romano – Saudi move for Varane was ‘never really close’

Romano suggested that contract extensions will be rife behind the scenes at Old Trafford in the coming weeks, with Varane and Wan-Bissaka just two names that are in line to prolong their stay in Manchester. He said that nothing – at the time of writing – had been agreed, but they will soon ‘clarify’ each player’s situation. Referencing the interest in the French defender from Saudi Arabia, the transfer expert insisted that, despite the ever-growing noise, he was never close to departing. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“There will be discussions, I think, in the next weeks with some players. Not just Raphael Varane, with some of them to clarify the situation with Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and others. So, at the moment, nothing has been agreed with any other club and nothing has been decided. We heard a lot of stories about a potential Saudi move for Varane but that was never really close.”

Isak Hansen-Aaroen poised to complete Deadline Day exit

While January has been dormant on the incomings front for the 13-time Premier League champions, Ten Hag and his entourage have been cut-throat in their decision-making in terms of letting players leave, with Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Joe Hugill, Hannibal Mejbri, Alvaro Fernandez and Facundo Pellistri all leaving temporarily.

Related Jose Mourinho 'eyeing sensational return to Manchester United' The Special One is open to a huge comeback in Manchester

The latest to potentially head out of the Old Trafford exit doors on the final day, this time on a permanent, is the one of the club’s promising youngsters Isak Hansen-Aaroen. Manchester United, according to Romano, are ‘exchanging documents’ with buyers Werder Bremen in order to complete the 19-year-old’s unexpected departure.

The attacking midfielder, who has five goals and two assists to his name in 47 Under-21 appearances, is set to put pen to paper on a deal that will see him ply his trade in Germany until the summer of 2028.