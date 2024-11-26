Manchester United's teenage sensation Chido Obi-Martin is set to pen his first professional contract with the club on Friday, according to Tipsbladet.

The 16-year-old striker joined the Red Devils from Arsenal during the summer after becoming one of the hottest striker prospects on the continent, having ripped up the youth leagues with the Gunners including one performance which saw him score ten times in one game against Liverpool.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Obi-Martin has scored four times and registered one assist in four appearances for their academy sides and has been tipped to be fast-tracked into the first-team under Ruben Amorim. And he is set to take his commitment to the club slightly further this week when he puts pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Obi-Martin to Pen New Man Utd Deal

16-year-old turns professional

According to the Danish outlet, Man Utd have confirmed that they will hand the 16-year-old striker his first professional contract on his 17th birthday - which happens to be this Friday.

A young player can't sign professional terms with a club until he turns 17, which is how Man United were able to poach him from under Arsenal's noses without paying a fee during the summer. They now want to ensure that his developmental years are spent at Carrington and will tie him to a new deal as soon as possible.

The pathway to the first-team at Man Utd is said to be one of the reasons why Obi-Martin chose to sign for the club over offers from Germany and elsewhere, and new manager Ruben Amorim has already shown he has an interest in the youth squad by training with several academy players during his first week at the club.

16-year-old defender Godwill Kukonki was part of the travelling first-team squad for the manager's first game against Ipswich, although he didn't make the match-day squad, while the likes of Jack Kingdon have also trained with the first-team.

Obi-Martin is set to feature for the Reds' Under-19's for their European clash this week against AZ Alkmaar in a promotion to more senior football immediately, which shows just how highly the Old Trafford coaching staff rates him.