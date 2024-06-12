Highlights Man United are set to resolve Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof's future at the club.

Both players' deals expire next summer as INEOS face an important decision to make.

Michael Olise is reportedly open to a Man United move after an impressive season.

After reports confirmed Erik ten Hag will stay as manager next season, Manchester United now face decisions over the expiring contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both defenders are on deals set to end in 2025, and United are likely to resolve their futures this summer. Sheth suggested the club’s part-owners, INEOS, will be looking to strengthen the squad in every area ahead of Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

The Red Devils are keen to bounce back after their historically low Premier League finish, which saw United finish eighth, their worst result since 1990. The newly-formed United recruitment team is focusing on multiple signings this summer, including a central defender and a central midfielder.

However, outgoings will be key too, after recent reports suggested that the club’s summer transfer budget could be as low as £35m.

Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof Could Depart

Their Man United deals expire in 2025

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that United will be looking to resolve the futures of £50m Wan-Bissaka and £31m Lindelof this summer before their deals expire:

“I think INEOS will be looking at the entire squad and thinking, where can we strengthen in every position? “There are areas and players who are entering the final year of their contract, so decisions will have to be made with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof. “Do you sell, do you renew, or do you allow them to run down their contracts and leave for free? I don't think United want to be in that position.”

Last season, United allowed Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial to run down their contracts – both Frenchman have now left on free transfers.

Under new part-ownership, the Red Devils will be eager not to repeat previous mistakes this summer as they look to bolster the squad with fresh additions in a bid to return to the Premier League top four, and outgoings could be crucial to their ambitions before Ten Hag's third season at the club.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Related Why Manchester United Decided to Keep Erik ten Hag Manchester United had four reasons for deciding to keep Erik ten Hag as manager following the club's end-of-season review.

Michael Olise ‘Open’ to Man United MoveHe is a long-term target

Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is open to a switch to both Man United and Chelsea this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old winger is expected to leave Selhurst Park in the next few months as two Premier League powerhouses are set to battle for his signature.

Olise, who has been a long-term target for United, extended his Palace deal last summer after Chelsea activated his release clause.

The Frenchman had a superb season for the Eagles, scoring 10 goals in 19 appearances and helping them finish 10th in the Premier League under manager Oliver Glasner.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-06-24.