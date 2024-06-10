Highlights Manchester United to decide on Erik ten Hag's future soon after an end-of-season review.

Former Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is out of contention to replace the Dutchman.

Man United are prioritising signing a new central defender this summer.

Manchester United are set to decide on Erik ten Hag’s future ‘in the next days’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United’s end-of-season review is expected to finish soon, after taking more than two weeks to complete following an FA Cup victory.

Ten Hag, who won two trophies in two years at the club, is coming off the worst United season in the Premier League after finishing eighth in the table.

Last week, Romano revealed that former Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel dropped out of the race to become the next Man United boss as he reportedly wants to take a break from coaching this summer.

Tuchel met with United’s representatives in recent weeks and reportedly wanted to return to England last season.

United also targeted Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who decided to extend his stay with the Tractor Boys after their Premier League return.

Decision on Ten Hag Expected Soon

Amid end-of-season review

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggests Man United’s decision on Ten Hag’s future is expected soon:

“In the next days, the next hours, we expect Man United to make a decision on Ten Hag and to clarify their plans for the future of the club in terms of the manager, but it’s an important update on Tuchel, and there’s also an important update on Jadon Sancho because the position from Man United now is really clear - they are prepared to sell Sancho this summer.”

Amid an injury-hit season, United finished with 14 losses in the league and a negative goal difference, but Ten Hag remained adamant about his future.

After the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, the Dutchman said, ‘If they don't want me, I go anywhere else and do what I did my whole career, winning games and trophies’.

Ten Hag, who still has one year left on his current deal, ended United’s six-year trophy drought last season, winning the EFL Cup.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Man United’s Transfer Priority Revealed

After Raphael Varane’s departure

Manchester United are prioritising signing a new central defender this summer after Raphael Varane’s departure, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

United are looking for a long-term replacement for the Frenchman after he announced his exit on a free transfer last month.

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested United ‘had issues in central defence’ last season as both Varane and Lisandro Martinez have struggled with injuries.

36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans, who joined on a free transfer last summer, had to step in for the injured duo last campaign and has now received an offer to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have also offered a contract extension to third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton, Romano revealed last week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-06-24.