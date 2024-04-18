Highlights An impressive rise for Willy Kambwala at Man United showcases the potential for a new contract.

Kambwala's future hangs in the balance with his contract running out in 2025, though he has a desire to stay at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag praised Kambwala's brilliant performance against Liverpool, setting the stage for more game-time.

Willy Kambwala's impressive performances for Manchester United have seen the star rise from youth team prospect to first-team fringe player in the space of a short few months - and the club will want to keep that exponential rise going by offering him a new contract at Old Trafford.

Kambwala joined United as a teenager back in 2020 from French outfit Sochaux, but he was catapulted into the first-team picture earlier this season given the injuries afforded to Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. Impressing enough in his first few cameos, the youngster was handed a start against Liverpool at the beginning of the month - and nullifying Darwin Nunez, he instantly shot to stardom for many who saw him slot into the team with no issues.

Kambwala is an upcoming talent who will be aiming to copy the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in their rises from the youth team, but that could be a sticking problem with his contract running out in just over a year. However, a report from The Athletic suggests that the 6ft 4in Frenchman wants to commit to the Red Devils for some time to come.

Willy Kambwala: Transfer News Latest

The youngster has fit seamlessly into United's first team recently

Kambwala's seven Premier League outings so far this campaign have seen United utilise even more faith in their youth system going forward - and they will wish for that to continue by offering him a new deal.

Kambwala, who has been described as 'magnificent' by Rio Ferdinand, is due to enter the final year of his Red Devils contract in the summer, and any immediate attempts to rectify that will be made more difficult by the fact that he doesn't possess a one-year extension for the club to automatically trigger in his current deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kambwala captained United's youth side for the final two games of their UEFA Youth League campaign this season.

But the Athletic suggests that whilst talks have not kickstarted on extending his time at United just yet, any discussions about keeping him at the club are thought to be starting soon. Kambwala joined United three years ago from Sochaux, paying around £4million for his services according to reported figures - and so the club won't want to lose him on a free contract should they decide to run his deal down.

The report further states that Kambwala would also rather be nowhere else, having grown up as a boyhood United fan - and the chance to impress at his favourite team in years to come is something that evidently appeals to him massively.

Ten Hag Full of Praise for Willy Kambwala

By nullifying Nunez in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the start of the month with none of the goals coming down his side of the field, Kambwala drew praise. But whilst hearing plaudits as a youngster may be good for future confidence, it will mean more coming from the first-team boss - with Ten Hag labelling the young star 'brilliant'. He said:

“[Willy Kambwala] has been training a while with us and progressing well. The next generation need to step in and he is doing brilliant. The challenge for him is doing it consistently. “Great opportunity for him. We have other options, like bringing Casemiro in at centre-half, but today he deserved it and he showed it on the pitch.”

Whether the youngster will get minutes in the tank once all of United's first-choice stars are back from injury is yet to be seen, but he's certainly put himself into the conversation to be rewarded with an increased amount of game time year upon year.

Related Kobbie Mainoo 'Fearless' for Man Utd Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has received plenty of praise since bursting onto the scene, and Theo Walcott has followed that trend.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-04-24.