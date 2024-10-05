Manchester United are expected to reignite their talks with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag in the coming months, according to iNews.

Ten Hag is under immense pressure as his side have endured a miserable start to the season, and reports from Fabrizio Romano earlier this week indicated that conversations were held by Old Trafford executives over the future of the Dutchman on Monday. These crisis talks came in the aftermath of Sunday's dismal 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, a result that left United 13th in the Premier League table, having accumulated seven points from their opening six matches.

If the north-west club do opt to part ways with the maligned manager, then they're likely to resume discussions with Tuchel, who was a candidate to replace Ten Hag in the summer. It's understood that negotiations with the German collapsed due to disagreements about the power he'd be granted, and the financial package that was on offer.

Man United to Approach Tuchel

Ten Hag's fate looks increasingly inevitable

Having overseen United's worst league finish since 1990 last campaign, the Red Devils' hierarchy considered axing Ten Hag in the summer. However, after he delivered silverware by beating Manchester City at Wembley in May to secure the FA Cup, the club ultimately opted to keep the former Ajax head coach, and granted him significant resources to improve the squad in the transfer market.

Despite acquiring the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, fortunes haven't improved, and Ten Hag is under severe pressure once again. The Athletic reported that the 54-year-old could lose his job by December, although that came prior to poor results against Tottenham and Porto, and a dismissal could now be more imminent.

iNews have revealed that Tuchel is in the frame to take over from Ten Hag, with United likely to re-engage with the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss if they fire their current manager. Tuchel has been out of a job since parting ways with Bayern Munich at the end of last season, but had been in the picture to fill the role in the Old Trafford dugout in the summer.

The tactician led Chelsea to a Champions League triumph in 2021, so would arrive in Manchester with serious pedigree, although United are also said to be interested in Gareth Southgate, so the former Paris Saint-Germain coach wouldn't have a free run at the potential vacancy.

Tuchel is renowned as a world-class coach, with Pep Guardiola admitting his admiration for the German tactician and calling him "one of the best managers in the world" during their time together in the Premier League.

Managerial Statistical Comparison Stat Ten Hag Tuchel Matches Managed 561 578 Wins 353 337 Draws 90 103 Losses 118 138 Win Percentage 63% 58% Honours Eredivisie x3, KNVB Cup x2, Johan Cruyff Shield, FA Cup, EFL Cup DFB-Pokal, Ligue 1 x2, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophees des Champions x2, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Bundesliga

Ten Hag Told to Drop De Ligt for Maguire

Maguire netted the equaliser against Porto

Ten Hag faces another stern test this weekend, as his side travels to the West Midlands to take on Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa. Another negative result for the Red Devils could exacerbate the negative atmosphere around the club, and further increase the pressure on the manager.

Harry Maguire replaced De Ligt in last night's draw with Porto, and went on to score the equaliser in the 91st minute, securing a pivotal point for the FA Cup winners. This has prompted presenter Mark Goldbdrige to urge Ten Hag to drop De Ligt for Maguire for the visit to Villa Park.

