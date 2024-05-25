Highlights Despite being heavily ridiculed, Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to an FA Cup victory with goals from Mainoo and Garnacho.

Manchester United's boardroom bosses will conduct a thorough review of the season, including the performance and future of Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with reports of his potential sacking conflicting with his defiant message to the media.

Manchester United, after their triumphant win over local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, are set to conduct an end-of-season review, which will include a performance review of heavily-ridiculed Erik ten Hag, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell.

The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to another piece of silverware, thanks to goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, but whether that is enough to see him remain in the Old Trafford hotseat remains unclear.

All the noise in the lead up to the all-Manchester affair was over the questions surrounding the Dutchman’s future - as were the post-match questions from BBC and ITV. In response, Ten Hag sent a defiant message, insisting his focus remained on ‘his team’.

However, despite reports suggesting that the former Ajax custodian had already been informed of his sacking recently, The Athletic has now reported that the club’s boardroom bosses - led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford - are, in the near future, intending to assess the campaign in its entirety.

Erik ten Hag Sends Out Post-Match Message

The Dutchman was defiant in his stance

Manchester United registered their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era this season (eighth) - but the fact that the club have now concluded back-to-back campaigns with silverware will play into Ten Hag’s hand, with the hierarchy poised to make a concrete decision.

That has not stopped Ten Hag's suitability from being persistently questioned, despite adding two more pieces of silverware to the club's already ladened cabinet. After the Manchester City match, the Dutch tactician was particularly defiant when quizzed about what his future holds. He said:

“I don’t have a doubt but, of course, it’s not up to me. But I am in a project and when we came, we were absolutely on a low, we performed, we improved the squad last season. Two finals, we won the Carabao Cup.”

Interestingly, Ten Hag has plenty of self-belief given that he suggested that should Manchester United not want his services, he'd be happy to move onto pastures new and win silverware with a new club instead. Per Ben Jacobs, the 54-year-old suggested: "Two trophies in two seasons and three finals. That’s not bad. If they don’t want me any more, I’ll go somewhere else and win trophies. That’s what I do.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won two of his three cup finals since joining Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ignores Question on Ten Hag's Future

Man Utd co-owner walked straight past reporter

With the rumour mill in full swing, many of the Old Trafford faithful are fearing the worst for Ten Hag considering that no members of the club - Ratcliffe included - have come out to squash any of the reports suggesting that his job is in jeopardy.

The 71-year-old billionaire, who acquired a minority stake in the club in December 2023, even refused to answer a question about whether Ten Hag will remain in the Old Trafford dugout after an inspired win over the perennial Premier League winners. A report simply asked: "Sir Jim, is Erik [ten Hag] staying?" to which Ratcliffe had no intention of responding to.

All in all, the Brit will be the leading man in the band of Manchester United figures who make that call, but with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur chief Mauricio Pochettino linked with his job, according to The Athletic's recent report, the writing could be on the wall for Ten Hag, despite leading the club to one of their best results in years.