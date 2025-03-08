Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in Atalanta ace Ederson ahead of a potential transfer this summer, Caught Offside has revealed.

The Red Devils are on course to deliver one of their worst ever seasons in Premier League history, and are currently languishing in 14th in the table, nine points adrift from the top half. They have also been knocked out of both domestic cups, following their recent defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round.

Ruben Amorim and his entourage are desperate to put a dismal 2024/25 campaign behind them as soon as possible, and have begun preparing for the upcoming summer transfer window. The former Sporting boss will be hoping for a significant squad makeover, particularly with major reinforcements in midfield.

United Targeting Move for Atalanta Midfielder Ederson

The Brazilian is also wanted by two rival English clubs

As per the report from Caught Offside, Manchester United have "signalled an interest" in landing Ederson this summer, though they are set to face competition from two of their biggest rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City. Interested suitors could be asked to cough up a fee in the region of €60 million (£50.3 million) for the defensive midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed in February that the Sky Blues were considering intensifying their pursuit of the 25-year-old ahead of the summer. Liverpool are also in the picture, and are keen to add to their talented midfield department.

Dubbed "one of the most intense midfielders in Europe", Ederson's services could be useful to Amorim, who has been left unimpressed by the contributions of the likes of Christian Eriksen and