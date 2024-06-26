Highlights Manchester United may revisit the potential Jean-Clair Todibo signing despite UEFA's block.

Manchester United's plans to strengthen their squad ahead of the summer transfer window haven't quite taken off just yet, with fans expectant of an influx of signings over the next two months before the deadline closes in - and one star they could look to revisit the potential capture of is Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils will take UEFA to court after they blocked a move for the Frenchman.

Todibo, who plays for INEOS-owned OGC Nice in the French top-flight, has been imperious for the south coast side since his move from Barcelona, and his performances have put him on the map for various teams across Europe. United are one of those teams, but after UEFA blocked any deals between clubs that have owners who own more than one team, it put any move to the north-west in jeopardy.

United 'Will Appeal' Todibo Ruling at Court of Arbitration

The defender could still move to Old Trafford

However, the report by Sacha Tavolieri suggests that INEOS still want to complete the transfer of Todibo to United, despite UEFA previously blocking his move from Nice as a result of their multi-club ownership with Sir Jim Ratcliffe owning both sides.

Todibo, who is valued at around £35m, has been on United's shortlist for a long time, but with Ratcliffe coming into the club, any potential move has - for now - been put to one side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Todibo only played five games for Barcelona before being shipped out to Nice.

However, the report states that INEOS are contesting the regulations put in place, and have hired Swiss lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri to put forward a case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport - a case that would see them battle for the arrival of Todibo at Old Trafford with a move away from the Allianz Riviera being their ultimate goal.

It's yet to be seen how long the case would take, but with United having been keen on Todibo for some time, they are clearly interested in the French defender. They'll hope that a verdict can be wrapped up with at least a week to go before the transfer window slams shut in order for them to put together a formalised bid to Nice, giving them time to complete a move and strengthen their back line.

United Need Centre-Back Recruits

The Red Devils haven't been great defensively

United's defence wasn't at its best last season, with a hatful of goals conceded under Erik ten Hag - and with the loss of Raphael Varane, it's imperative that recruitment chiefs bring in at least one new centre-back to try to plug their issues - with a real onus on bringing two new names in if they wish to improve upon their woes from last year.

Todibo has been linked, but other names have also been floated as they aim to bolster with quality in depth ahead of a gruelling season that will see them compete in the Europa League.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

Jarrad Branthwaite has been one of the names ideally targeted, and after being snubbed in their bid to sign replacement centre-back targets given that they had a £35million bid rejected for the Everton youngster, a deal taking him to the Theatre of Dreams is now even more vital, as GIVEMESPORT told earlier in the month.

The race to sign Leny Yoro of Lille is currently being won by Real Madrid, a deal to sign Max Kilman is being led by West Ham United and with moves yet to be undertaken to sign Antonio Silva, the Red Devils need to act quickly before another team swoops in for the Toffees starlet - especially if their appeal to sign Todibo is rejected by the court.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-06-24.