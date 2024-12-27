Bruno Fernandes was sent off for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, and he has subsequently been lamented by journalist Henry Winter, who claimed that Harry Maguire is a 'better captain'.

United were beaten 2-0 by Vitor Pereira's side at Molineux, courtesy of a goal directly from a corner from Matheus Cunha and a late strike on the break from Hwang Hee-chan. The result sees the Red Devils end the weekend in 14th, closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The game ultimately swung in the 47th minute, when Fernandes was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese has been criticised for this lazy and reckless tackle, with his suitability as a captain being called into question by Winter.

Winter: Maguire is a Better Captain Than Fernandes

Fernandes took Maguire's captaincy

After a sterile opening half at a foggy Molineux on Boxing Day in the West Midlands, with the game poised at 0-0, Fernandes gave Wolves the upper hand with a needless tackle on Semedo. The 30-year-old was on a booking, and opted to languidly lunge into the challenge, placing his foot high on his compatriot's shin.

Referee Tony Harrington had no choice but to give Fernandes his marching orders, and Wolves ultimately went onto win the game comfortably. The Portugal international will now miss United's crucial clash against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Monday night through suspension.

Writing on X, journalist Winter lambasted Fernandes for his antics:

Maguire had been United's captain between January 2020 and the summer of 2023, but previous boss Erik ten Hag stripped the Englishman of the title in favour of Fernandes. The new skipper's poor temperament on the pitch has led to widespread question marks about his position as the team's leader, while in recent weeks, the player has come under scrutiny for his ability not being 'at the level required' to play for Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024