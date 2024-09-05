Ivan Toney's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli has brought an end to his Premier League spell at Brentford, with the English striker moving to the Middle East to secure huge riches - but despite his move abroad, journalist Martin Hardy wonders whether Manchester United should have made a move for his services after being linked with the striker in the past.

Toney took to the English top-flight with ease after winning promotion with Brentford back in 2021, and that led teams such as Chelsea, Arsenal and United to be linked with him. Those links will be no more after signing for Al-Ahli on deadline day - but Hardy believes that United could have made more of an effort to land the Northampton-born man in a bid to add experience to their 'young' squad, before stating that it would be a 'very difficult season' for Erik ten Hag's men.

Hardy: Toney 'Would Be Of Benefit' to Man Utd

The striker boast experience that none of United's attackers do

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Hardy believed that Toney would have been a 'beneficial' addition to Ten Hag's playing squad.

According to The Times writer, he would have helped to bridge the gap between themselves and the top teams in the Premier League. Hardy said:

"At what point do you still look and would think 'would Ivan Toney not have been of benefit for Manchester United', to give them something at the top end of the field? "I know he's 28 [years old] so they wouldn't do that. I think this is going to be a very, very difficult season for Manchester United, and as young players, you're going to have a lot of responsibility. "They were comprehensively outplayed by Liverpool, and I think that those teams in the top bracket are some way away from where they want to get to."

Toney Experience Would Have Boosted United

Their young team could struggle when the chips are down

Toney's record in the Premier League speaks for itself. Having made just two top-flight appearances for Newcastle United back in the 2015-16 season when he was just 20 years of age, Toney finally returned with Brentford back in 2021-22, where his twelve strikes were enough to keep the Bees up by a comfortable margin.

But best of all, a 20-goal haul the following season was without doubt one of the best individual campaigns seen in the Premier League that season, with Brentford just two points from qualifying for European football for the first time in their history and manager Thomas Frank labelling him a "monster" for his fitness.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toney has one goal in six caps for England, scoring a last-minute penalty against Belgium in a 2-2 draw back in March.

Of course, his gambling ban had an effect on last season's output, but with an overall record of 36 goals in just 85 games in the Premier League, Toney is more than adept and United could have used his experience to help young striker duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee through what is undoubtedly a tough time at Old Trafford at present.

Alongside his England caps - where he assisted Harry Kane in the round of 16 extra-time win over Slovakia before notching a penalty in the shootout win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals - Toney would have offered an immeasurable amount of experience for the Red Devils, and though it was an unlikely signing, the club would certainly be better off for it with Zirkzee still learning the ropes and Hojlund being out injured for the time being after a decent first season in English football where he notched 10 goals in the top-flight in his first campaign.

