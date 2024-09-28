Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur clash on Sunday (September 29th) in a huge game for both top-four hopefuls, given their inconsistent starts to the Premier League campaign. The Red Devils were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace last time out in the league, winning two and losing two of their opening five league games. Erik ten Hag is under pressure again after defeats away to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and at home to Liverpool (3-0).

Tottenham secured a 3-1 victory over Brentford at home last weekend. Ange Postecoglou's men sit 10th, one place above United and have the same record as their opponents heading into Sunday's game. Spurs have a solid recent record against Ten Hag's side, unbeaten in their last three games, including a 2-0 win on home soil last season.

The Red Devils' problems are mounting amid a lack of potency up top that led to draws against Palace and FC Twente (1-1) in the UEFA Europa League. They've created an average of 3.8 big chances per game in the league and missed 3.4 of them, displayed at Selhurst Park, failing to score from 15 attempts. Ten Hag's men also show lapses in concentration, making three errors leading to goals.

Spurs are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league with nine goals thus far, but Dominic Solanke's slow start has been cause for concern. The English forward arrived from Bournemouth for a hefty £65 million, but netting in his last two outings means he's starting to show promise. Here's how the betting market is looking for the encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford. This includes tips, predictions and odd breakdowns for the 4:30 PM GMT kick-off on Sunday.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Odds

A home win is favoured

Manchester United are slight favourites to get back to winning ways against Tottenham at odds of 13/10, while a win for the visitors is set at 7/4. If the two sides play out a draw as they did the last time they met, then you're looking at odds of 3/1.

The Red Devils' topsy-turvy form makes them a difficult side to call, but they are unbeaten on home soil since being thrashed 3-0 by Liverpool (September 1). That includes wins over Southampton (3-0) in the league and Barnsley (7-0) in the Carabao Cup. The hosts are unbeaten in this fixture at Old Trafford since August 2020, when they suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss after the now-departed Anthony Martial's sending-off.

Ten Hag's men perhaps should have secured all three points in the 0-0 draw against Palace at Old Trafford last weekend. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes hit the woodwork, while Andre Onana's incredible double save ensured they at least came away with a point. Tottenham returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Brentford after a 1-0 defeat in the north London derby against Arsenal. Taking a chance on a draw could be the way to go, considering United have drawn their last two games across competitions. There have been 51 draws in 201 games between the two clubs.

Man Utd vs Tottenham - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Man Utd Win 13/10 2.30 +130 Draw 3/1 4.00 +300 Tottenham Win 7/4 2.75 +175

Man Utd vs Tottenham Scoreline

A share of goals is expected at Old Trafford

The bookies expect both teams to get on the scoresheet, and this market has occurred in the two top-four hopefuls' last three of five encounters against one another. Spurs' last four league matches have resulted in Both Teams to Score, and goals can be expected at Old Trafford. Having a go on Over 2.5 goals could be a winner at odds of 2/5, and a 2-2 draw is at 10/1.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 2/5 1.40 -250 Both Teams no Score 7/4 2.75 +175

Manchester United might have only scored one goal in their last two outings, but they were relentless in front of goal in wins over Southampton and Barnsley. The Reds have scored in five of their seven games across competitions, and the Lilywhites haven't been the best defensively, conceding five goals in the league.

Man Utd vs Tottenham - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Man Utd Win 1-0 14/1 15.00 +1400 Man Utd Win 2-0 16/1 17.00 +1600 Man Utd Win 3-1 16/1 17.00 +1600 Draw 1-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 2-2 10/1 11.00 +1000 Tottenham Win 2-1 11/1 12.00 +1100

This fixture usually conjures up goals, and you have to go back to December 2014 for the last time the two Premier League heavyweights settled on a 0-0 stalemate. Postecoglou's side have scored in all six of their games across competitions. A 3-1 win against Brentford last time out suggests they have the firepower to cause a vulnerable United defence problems.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 1/8 1.12 -800 Under 1.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Over 2.5 2/5 1.40 -250 Under 2.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Over 3.5 EVS 2.00 +100 Under 3.5 8/11 1.73 -138 Over 4.5 9/4 3.25 +225 Under 4.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Over 4.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Under 4.5 1/8 1.12 -800

Man Utd vs Tottenham Goalscorers

Solanke and Rashford options with Garnacho a strong alternative

Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke are jointly rated as the likeliest first goalscorers at 11/2. Alejandro Garnacho could be a risk worth taking to score anytime at 13/2, given his impressive role as an impact sub this season. Heung-min Son could be another option in this market at 9/4, although he doesn't have the best record at Old Trafford, with two goals in six on the road.

Hojlund recently returned from a hamstring injury and could be handed his first start this season against Spurs. The Dane might be the missing piece for Ten Hag, whose side has created a ton of chances lately but has been unable to finish them. Garnacho is the Reds' current top scorer, with four goals in eight games across competitions.

Man Utd Goalscorer Odds vs Tottenham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Rasmus Hojlund 11/2 6.5 +550 13/8 2.62 +163 Joshua Zirkzee 11/2 6.5 +550 17/10 2.70 +170 Bruno Fernandes 6/1 7.0 +600 9/5 2.80 +180 Alejandro Garnacho 13/2 7.5 +650 13/2 3.00 +200 Marcus Rashford 13/2 7.5 +650 13/2 3.10 +210 Amad Diallo 8/1 9.0 +800 8/1 3.60 +260

Rashford showed signs of returning to his best in front of goal until being rested for the draw against Palace. The English attacker netted a goal against Southampton and a brace against Barnsley. He likes this fixture, having scored six goals in 16 games against Spurs since debuting nearly a decade ago.

Tottenham Goalscorer Odds vs Man Utd Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Dominic Solanke 11/2 6.5 +550 17/10 2.70 +170 Heung-min Son 7/1 8.0 +700 9/4 3.25 +225 Brennan Johnson 15/2 8.5 +750 5/2 3.50 +250 Mikey Moore 17/2 9.5 +850 14/5 3.80 +280 Timo Werner 9/1 10.0 +900 16/5 4.20 +320 James Maddison 11/1 12.0 +1100 4/1 5.00 +400

Solanke will be eager to get back among the goals come Sunday, and he was on target in Spurs' win over Brentford at home. Talk of the Lilywhites keeping tabs on Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres may spur him on at Old Trafford at odds of 17/10 to score anytime. He opened the scoring for Bournemouth in a shock 3-0 away victory last season.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Prediction and Best Bets

Hojlund and Solanke strike in score draw

Given the two sides' form, a repeat of Manchester United and Tottenham's 2-2 draw in January last season is a real possibility. Both will be eager to win but also aware that a point could go a long way in their desire for UEFA Champions League qualification. The Red Devils are perhaps under more pressure to get all three points on Sunday, but weaknesses from last season remain intact. Ten Hag will be wary of suffering another defeat against a top-six rival, especially at Old Trafford. Hojlund and Solanke will relish getting on the scoresheet to kickstart their respective seasons, while Garnacho could be a threat off the bench if he doesn't start.

A 2-2 draw (10/1)

Both teams to score (2/5)

Over 2.5 goals (2/5)

Hojlund to score first (11/2)

Garnacho to score any time (13/2)

Odds via William Hill and Statistics via Transfermarkt as of 27/09/2024