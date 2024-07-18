Highlights The £50 million redevelopment of Carrington began on Monday 17th July.

Construction work is set to be completed throughout 2024/25 season and will modernise the overall facilities.

Sir Jim Ratclifffe wants Manchester United to have state-of-the-art facilities at the training ground like their rivals.

Manchester United's Carrington training ground is currently undergoing a £50 million redevelopment project. The club announced on 14th July that construction work to modernise the facility would begin on Monday 17th July. Following the acquisition of 27% of United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group back in December 2023, a review of the training facilities at the 20-time English League winners was conducted. Following the review, INEOS found that standards had slipped, and the facility had fallen below rival clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

The last time that Carrington was expanded was back in the 2012/13 season when United spent £25 million on new medical and sports science facilities to help with injury problems. Since then, investment in Carrington has been limited, which has coincided with the club not winning the Premier League for over a decade. Here is all you need to know about the new training ground.

£50 Million Redevelopment

Manchester United began a £50 million redevelopment project on Monday 17th July. Gym and medical areas will be prioritised, along with nutrition and recovery spaces, in the revamp. The construction cost of Carrington since it was opened back in 2000 sits at around £60 million, and INEOS' redevelopment will be the single most significant project at the training facility yet.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has conducted reviews into the state of United on and off the pitch since his acquisition of the club in December 2023. As part of the findings, the training facility was seen as well below the standards of the club's competitive peers, not only in England but across Europe. Speaking to the club following the announcement that United were set to invest £50 million in Carrington, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said:

“We want to create a world class environment for our teams to win. When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with our men’s first team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers. This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards. “Lord Foster, a fellow Mancunian, has brought some great inspiration to the design, in conjunction with the Manchester United team and we look forward to seeing the improvement to the facilities but most importantly on the pitch.”

Work has already started on redeveloping Carrington and is expected to take place throughout the 2024/25 season. In the statement, United said: "Temporary adaptations will be made to the rest of the Carrington site to ensure players and staff from all our teams can continue to operate successfully next season."

Related 5 Problems Old Trafford is Facing Right Now With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to build a 'Wembley of the North', let's take a look at the problems facing Old Trafford.

Architectural Firm Appointed

United appointed the architectural firm Foster & Partners, founded by Lord Foster, to lead the renovation of the training ground. This firm recently designed Qatar's Lusail Stadium for the 2022 World Cup, which was the largest venue at the tournament. As well as this, they were tasked with redesigning Wembley Stadium in the late 1990s so that it was fit for modern standards. This included improving the spectator experience within the ground and ensuring that the stadium was more accessible. The new stadium opened in 2007 and since then has seen the addition of new buildings in the surrounding areas, making it a "very successful mixed-use development".

In response to the news that Foster + Partners has been tasked with redeveloping the facilities at Carrington, Lord Foster said:

“We are delighted to lead the renewal of Manchester United’s training facility in Carrington. “Our aim is to modernise and revitalise the building as a catalyst for future footballing success, creating spaces that inspire a culture of collaboration, unity and belonging. “As a proud Mancunian, it is a particular honour for me to see Foster + Partners given this responsibility and we will ensure that our design captures the spirit of industry, grit and ambition that exemplifies both Manchester and Manchester United.”

Related Man Utd to ‘overhaul’ Carrington training ground months after Cristiano Ronaldo complaints Manchester United are set to ‘overhaul’ their Carrington training ground months after Cristiano Ronaldo's damning complaints

New Training Ground Concepts/Drawings

As part of the statement released by the club, they included concept drawings of the new training ground. The ongoing work will completely refurbish Carrington and aim to improve the on and off-field environment. One of the images released was of the proposed canteen space, which was extremely open and modern, with comfortable chairs overlooking the training pitches. Another image showed a staircase with major trophies won by the club in cabinets on the wall. The walls were coloured gold, with the bottom of the staircase in black.

The gym and medical areas will be prioritised in the redevelopment, as mentioned above. This is part of INEOS' aim to provide the best recovery facilities for the players to ensure that a repeat of last year's injury crisis doesn't occur in the 2024/25 campaign. In short, the concepts highlight an open plan and modern office to improve the working environment at Carrington so that performance is maximised in the short and long term.

Related The 13 Highest-Paid Manchester United Players of All Time Manchester United have handed out a number of lucrative contracts in recent years.

Previous Criticisms of Carrington

United moved to Carrington in 2000, when they were managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scottish manager won multiple Premier League titles and domestic honours in the 1990s, including the treble-winning season of 1999 at the old training facility named The Cliff. In the 2000s, United continued to be successful, winning five league titles in the first decade at Carrington. Cristiano Ronaldo played for the club between 2003 and 2009 before joining Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Upon his return to the Red Devils 12 years later, the Portuguese striker opened up about his disappointment with the old-fashioned training facilities in an interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022. Ronaldo said: "Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I haven’t seen an evolution at the club. Progress is zero. You have to tear it down and rebuild it. If they start with me, it’s not a problem."

When asked about the infrastructure at United, specifically the training ground, the Portuguese striker added:

"Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate – lovely people. They stopped in time. It surprised me a lot. "I thought I would see other things, technologies, and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22, and 23 years old. It really surprised me.”

£10 Million Redevelopment of Women's and Academy Building

In October 2023, the Manchester United Women and Academy building was redeveloped to the tune of £10 million. The new facility was opened as a "high-performance training base" for the women's side and academy teams at Carrington. Included in the site was a gym, modern rehabilitation areas, as well as large changing rooms. There was also a women's first team restaurant, along with specialist rooms for staff to conduct performance analysis meetings. Work on the new building began in February 2023 and was ready for use before the start of the 2023/24 Women's Super League (WSL) campaign.

The investment in the building was the first stage in the club's plan to enhance the overall facilities for players and staff at United. In response to the news that United had opened an "elite facility" for the women's and academy teams, Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer, said:

“We are always looking to improve our facilities and we are delighted that the detailed planning has led to an outstanding building that will rival any women’s training facilities in Europe and provide space for growth for our Academy. “Across our facilities we have invested more than £20 million in improvement work over the last year and this building is an example of the progress we are making to create the best environments for our teams to succeed.”

At the time, this new facility was praised for providing a dedicated space for the women's team at United, highlighting the club's commitment to growing the women's game. However, Ratcliffe has recently come under scrutiny for his comments in an interview with Bloomberg. When asked about his plans for the women's teams at United, Ratcliffe said: "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues in that environment." The interviewer then responded with, "So it's TBC?", prompting the INEOS owner to reply, "Correct."

Related Man United Women: 'Top player' wants to leave Old Trafford for Barcelona Journalist Rob Pratley spoke to GiveMeSport about the future of Manchester United star Ona Batlle

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Manchester United.