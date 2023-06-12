Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will lead his side into a second full season with the aim of moving within closer distance of the title challenge. Year one has gone well but now he is looking to level-up the squad, and that is going to take some big money. They headed into June hoping they would soon have news on the takeover and how much they would have to invest.

Where do they want to strengthen?

A little bit of everything is needed as United strive to move forwards. A new centre-back is important yet not quite as important as signing a central midfielder. Then again, signing a new midfielder is not as important as signing a reliable goalscorer! None of this is going to be straight forward. To find a positive spin though, United are likely to sign four players in this transfer window that are at least capable of challenging for the starting XI.

Who could they sign?

There is a list of forwards United could turn to if their Harry Kane dream hits a dead end: Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Gonçalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, Rasmus Hojlund and Champions League finalist Lautaro Martinez - who could reportedly cost £70m - have all been covered in detailed scouting reports to date.

They also need to sort the midfield, where Marcel Sabitzer was on loan last season and Fred and Scott McTominay prepare to have their partnership broken up once and for all. We have seen them make early strides for Mason Mount but look out for the likes of Romeo Lavia. Other players they admire are £230,000-a-week star Leon Goretzka - described as being an "extraordinary" player - Declan Rice and Adrien Rabiot but top target Frenkie De Jong is off limits.

In defence Kim Min-jae of Napoli has been targeted but beyond that look out for players like Jean-Claire Todibo, Monaco’s Axel Disasi and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber as other options - and they really need to offload Harry Maguire.

One dream signing this summer?

We just mentioned it—it would have to be Kane. Anyone you speak to with insight to decisions being made around Old Trafford remain adamant that a No.9 is the absolute priority position they want to strengthen - and he is the best one out there. His record in the Premier League and an almost guaranteed 30 goals a season would lift United to levels of goal threat they have not seen since Wayne Rooney left. The problem is that as this window opens, Tottenham’s stance is that there is no chance they are willing to sell Kane to United. This really might be just a dream.

Biggest challenge this summer?

Getting the finances in place to satisfy the manager. They have big ambition in this window but in their current state of play at the beginning of June, can not progress with everything they want because the funds are not available. The Hope has to be that changes very soon.