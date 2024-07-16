Highlights Manchester United's transfer business has ramped up with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, potentially followed by Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt is reportedly set to join United from Bayern Munich for around £42million on a five-year contract worth £170,000-per-week.

De Ligt's impressive career achievements already in his short career, including records at a young age and 45 caps for the Netherlands, make him a valuable addition.

Manchester United have started to pick up their transfer business in the past couple of days after confirming the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna - and they could further their amount of Dutch arrivals with reports suggesting that the signing of Matthijs de Ligt is 'locked and loaded'.

The Red Devils started their transfer window slowly, but the arrival of Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director means that the club have sprung into life and Zirkzee's arrival - the first of the INEOS tenure - has opened the floodgates. De Ligt has been linked but his move could now be expedited with reports suggesting that the Dutchman has agreed terms with United, alongside an agreement being reached with Bayern Munich.

De Ligt to Man Utd 'Locked and Loaded'

The defender could find his way to Old Trafford soon

The report from Nick Semeraro states that de Ligt's move from Bayern to United is 'locked and loaded', with the Dutchman looking to link up with former boss Erik ten Hag after their time together at Ajax.

There is thought to be an agreement on a fee worth around £42million, which will be paid in instalments to the Bavarian club - which helps manage cash flow with other stars being looked at, such as Lille youngster Leny Yoro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt had already made 117 appearances for Ajax by the time he was 20 years old.

De Ligt, called "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, is supposedly set to sign a five-year contract worth £170,000-per-week, according to Semeraro - which according to Capology, would make him United's eighth-highest paid player, behind Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Harry Maguire.

De Ligt Would be an Exceptional Signing

He's fallen behind slightly in recent times but quality never fades

De Ligt was previously branded as one of the world's best young talents and having shone at Ajax at a young age, it appeared that the Dutchman was always going to perform at the highest level. His excellent performances for Ajax saw Juventus break the bank to sign him, but after just three years he left for Bayern.

De Ligt's talents as a youngster do have serious weight when it comes to acknowledging what he has already achieved in his career. He became the youngest ever player to appear in a European final when he was just 17 years of age, and becoming the first defender to win the Golden Boy award, De Ligt has a certain amount of gravitas that has seen him achieve so much in his career at the age of just 24.

Matthijs de Ligt's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.9 3rd Clearances Per Game 2.4 3rd Tackles Per Game 0.7 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.68 17th

45 caps for the Netherlands and over 200 league appearances for all clubs at this stage in his career is still a healthy record, and alongside his seven major honours, United would be picking up a superb deal for him to slot alongside either Lisandro Martinez or any new centre-back at Old Trafford.

If the defender does join the Red Devils, he could be partnered by one of Jarrad Branthwaite or Yoro. United have had two bids turned down for the Everton star but could return in the hope that, whilst Yoro is thought to prefer a move to Real Madrid - but the Spanish club have yet to stump up a fee for his services.

