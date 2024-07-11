Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Joshua Zirkzee, with the fee from Mason Greenwood's move being crucial.

The Bologna star's personal terms have been agreed, with only the payment method needing to be decided upon to finalise a deal.

United are also eyeing a new centre-back, potentially signing Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United's move for Joshua Zirkzee is moving ever closer with the Red Devils ramping up their efforts to sign the Dutchman over the past week - and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the fee brought in for Mason Greenwood amid his move to Marseille will be vital in bringing Zirkzee in, with United's only hurdle now being how they will pay the fee to Bologna.

Zirkzee has been on plenty of clubs' radars throughout the summer, with Arsenal linked earlier in the transfer window and AC Milan being a constantly touted destination for his signature; but it appears as though United will be the winners in the deal, with personal terms being agreed for the attacker. And the Bologna star is moving closer to an Old Trafford move, with Romano stating that 'everything is going to plan' for his signing in the coming days.

Romano: Zirkzee Move to United "Is Going to Plan"

The Bologna star could be on the move in the coming days

Writing in his Daily Briefing on Wednesday, Romano suggested that all of the details for Zirkzee are close to being ironed out - with United's decision on how to pay the release clause being the only obstacle before a deal can be completed. He said:

"This money will be important for Man United to reinvest in some positions. One of those positions is the striker, and with Joshua Zirkzee everything is going to plan.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

"The ‘here we go’ is coming, it’s just Manchester United deciding how to proceed - they could pay the release clause at Bologna, or pay slightly above it but then get better payment terms, allowing them to pay it over maybe three, four or five years."

United do need to get moving when it comes to securing deals for any incoming stars, especially with players returning for pre-season at the start of the week - with more time spent in preparation for the new Premier League season alongside new teammates being absolutely pivotal to their chances of silverware in the next 12 months.

Manchester United Are Also Targeting a Centre-Back

The Red Devils need reinforcements across the board

It's not just Zirkzee they've been linked with; at least one new centre-back is on their shortlist, with the potential to bring in two as Erik ten Hag aims to amend the defensive woes that the team suffered last season as they shipped 58 goals in the Premier League. Matthijs de Ligt is thought to be one of the more likely incomings from Bayern Munich, with the Red Devils looking to push a deal worth around £42million through for the former Ajax prodigy, whilst Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro remain long-term targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish last season by coming eighth.

Having had a second bid rejected for Branthwaite worth around £50million, it is yet to be seen if United will go back in for the Everton man - with GMS revealing that Old Trafford chiefs are waiting for Everton lower their asking price before making a third move for his services.

Meanwhile, the club have reportedly had a bid accepted for Yoro, but with his preference being to move to Real Madrid, the Lille starlet is thought to be waiting for the Spanish outfit to make a bid before he accepts United's proposal.

