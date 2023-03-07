Manchester United are unlikely to offload a defender who is being targeted by Premier League rivals, it has been claimed.

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unlikely to leave Old Trafford in the summer as he has done an 'incredible' job to get his career back on track, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils completed the loan acquisitions of Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer in January, but boss Erik ten Hag will be handed another opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings ahead of next season.

Man United transfer news - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are interested in sealing Wan-Bissaka's return to Selhurst Park in the summer.

The report suggests the Eagles, who sold the right-back to Manchester United in a deal worth £50million more than three-and-a-half years ago, are monitoring his situation.

It is understood that West Ham United also remain keen on Wan-Bissaka, having looked at sealing a deal during the early stages of 2023, and Manchester United value him at upwards of £22million.

But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 25-year-old's recent performances may have changed ten Hag's mind over whether to cash-in.

While that may be the case, it has emerged that Wan-Bissaka is mulling over whether to walk away from Manchester United in the summer as he is unwilling to be a back-up option.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Wan-Bissaka?

Taylor has doubts over whether Wan-Bissaka will leave Manchester United in the coming months because of his return to form.

The respected journalist believes the former England under-21 international shone when he came off the bench during the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United and ten Hag is happy to call upon him or Diogo Dalot.

When asked whether Wan-Bissaka is likely to leave in the summer, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think so, to be honest. I really feel like what he has done in the past few months to wrestle back a lifeline at United has been incredible.

"I think ten Hag really enjoys having those two options. When Wan-Bissaka came on in the Carabao Cup final, he made seven tackles, which is more than any other player ever before in a Carabao Cup final. He only played 45 minutes and he was brilliant."

Read more: Europa League 2022/23: Fixtures, Group Stage Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

Should Man United sell Wan-Bissaka in the summer?

FBref statistics show Wan-Bissaka has averaged more tackles, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than Manchester United teammate Dalot this season.

That emphasises ten Hag would be making a mistake if he opts to sanction the £100,000-per-week man's departure when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United crashed to a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday and although Dalot was viewed as his side's best performer by WhoScored, having been handed a 7.0 match rating, Wan-Bissaka could be set to return to the starting line-up.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate has made 144 appearances for the Red Devils and has been a reliable figure in the defensive third of the pitch.

Sofascore data highlights that Wan-Bissaka has been averaging 1.9 tackles, 1.7 clearances and 1.3 interceptions since the Premier League campaign got underway, so Manchester United should retain his services instead of offloading him.