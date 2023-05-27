Manchester United 'have to go for' Harry Kane as the Tottenham Hotspur star could follow in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy by becoming an Old Trafford legend, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag will be handed an opportunity to bolster his squad when the summer window opens for business.

Man United transfer news - Harry Kane

According to 90min, Kane has been identified as Manchester United's number one transfer target after ten Hag has set his sights on adding two strikers to his squad.

The report suggests Tottenham will not entertain selling their talisman for less than £100million, while the Red Devils will move onto other targets if their Premier League rivals dig their heels in.

It is understood that Kane is planning to hold discussions with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over his future in the summer, having gained additional interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Tottenham have been left in a difficult position as the England international's contract, which is worth £200,000-per-week, has just over 12 months to run.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Levy will fight to fend off Kane's suitors and attempt to persuade him to sign fresh terms.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane?

Jones believes Manchester United do not currently have a striker who boasts a killer instinct, like club icons Rooney and van Nistelrooy.

As a result, the respected journalist feels the Red Devils should do all they can to sign Kane if an opportunity arises.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "That's what you need. That's what the likes of Rooney and van Nistelrooy had. It was a pure eye for goal and selfishness when they had to be.

"United just don't have that at the moment. Absolutely, if Kane is there for the getting, then United have to go for him."

Would Kane be an exciting signing for Man United?

Although Tottenham have endured an underwhelming campaign and are at risk of missing out on European qualification, Transfermarkt statistics show Kane has still found the back of the net 30 times.

That emphasises how much of a threat the 29-year-old is in the final third of the pitch, while he also overtook Rooney as England's all-time leading scorer earlier this year.

Kane recently leapfrogged the former Manchester United man for the amount of Premier League goals scored throughout his career and now has Alan Shearer, who leads the way, in his sights.

Sofascore data highlights that Kane has manufactured 14 big chances in the top flight this term, averaging 1.5 key passes per outing, underlining his creativity.

There is no doubt that the Tottenham vice-captain would make Manchester United more dangerous if a deal can be wrapped up.