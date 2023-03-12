Manchester United star Wout Weghorst showed that he is not good enough to earn a permanent move to Old Trafford during a 'horror show' against Liverpool last weekend, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, along with a late strike from Roberto Firmino, resulted in Erik ten Hag's Red Devils being consigned to a humiliating 7-0 defeat at Anfield.

Man United transfer news - Wout Weghorst

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are not expected to attempt to make Weghorst's loan move from Championship side Burnley permanent at the end of the season.

The report suggests the frontman was brought in as a stopgap option after Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils by mutual agreement, following an explosive interview, in November.

Manchester United forked out a fee of £2.6million to take Weghorst on loan from Burnley, while Besiktas received £2.5million in compensation after his spell with the Turkish side was cut short.

The agreement resulted in the Netherlands international also securing a major pay rise, with the Red Devils committing to paying him £120,000-per-week.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag has been a fan of Weghorst's versatility since he arrived at Old Trafford.

What has Steve Bates said about Weghorst?

Bates believes Weghorst is not of the standard required to help Manchester United compete for silverware on a regular basis.

Despite an underwhelming display at Liverpool, the journalist feels the 30-year-old could be handed further opportunities to impress for the Red Devils.

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Weghorst looked exactly what he is at times at Manchester United - and that's not a Manchester United player, if I'm being honest.

"Collectively, it was just a horror show and I'm sure ten Hag ruminated on what he saw. But maybe he will give those players another chance."

Should Man United sign Weghorst permanently?

WhoScored handed Weghorst a match rating of just 5.9 as Manchester United were humiliated at the hands of Liverpool last weekend.

Although the former Wolfsburg man headed to the Red Devils with an impressive record, having found the back of the net more than 170 times over the course of his senior club career, he has struggled to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Heading into Manchester United's clash with Southampton, Sofascore data highlighted that Weghorst was still searching for his first Premier League goal of the campaign and only averaging 0.3 shots on target per outing.

The Dutchman's profligacy should not come as a major surprise as he was only on target twice in the competition while in Burnley's colours.

Although Weghorst was the Netherlands' second-highest goalscorer at the World Cup last year, he is not the striker who will take Manchester United to the next level.