Manchester United star Dean Henderson is expected to leave Old Trafford and could potentially seal a permanent return to Nottingham Forest, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having secured qualification for the upcoming season's Champions League, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his squad.

Man United transfer news - Dean Henderson

According to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson is convinced that he will be heading through the exit door and joining Nottingham Forest ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests a £30million deal may be in the pipeline, while the goalkeeper is perplexed by claims that he could remain at Manchester United.

Henderson spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest, but the agreement did not include an option to make the move permanent.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international's Manchester United exit is edging closer.

But it has emerged that uncertainty over David De Gea's future has resulted in ten Hag being open to the idea of retaining Henderson's services.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Henderson?

Although Taylor is expecting Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis, he has warned that De Gea's Manchester United exit could complicate matters.

The respected journalist has hinted that the Red Devils may block the 26-year-old's departure instead of spending big on Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana, who is ten Hag's top target.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm expecting him to join Forest, although there hasn't been too much movement on that front yet.

"I think it's pretty much related to the De Gea situation. Obviously, we're all in the dark at the moment as to what's going on with De Gea. There's been talk he's agreed a contract and talk that he's not going to sign one, so I think it will ultimately depend on that.

"If De Gea does go and someone like Onana is going to cost £60million, Manchester United might want to keep hold of him for the time being, just until they find a resolution.

"Whether that means Dean Henderson stays, I don't know. But I would expect him to leave the club."

Should Man United sell Henderson this summer?

Henderson enjoyed a productive loan spell at Nottingham Forest, with WhoScored data showing he put in two man-of-the-match displays and was among the club's top 10 performers last season.

The Whitehaven-born custodian made 20 appearances before a long-term injury brought his campaign to a premature end, but he still played a key role in the Midlands club maintaining their Premier League status.

Sofascore statistics highlight that Henderson pulled off 55 saves and also kept out two penalties on Nottingham Forest's return to the top flight.

The £120,000-per-week man's performances mean it could be the best opportunity for Manchester United to secure a major windfall.

Although ten Hag previously described Henderson as 'fantastic', he should not hesitate in sanctioning his Red Devils exit.