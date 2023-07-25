Manchester United star Dean Henderson's potential move to Nottingham Forest could 'accelerate' due to a key development at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have already seen David De Gea depart following the expiry of his £375,000-per-week contract, but boss Erik ten Hag may sanction another goalkeeping exit ahead of the new season getting underway.

Man United transfer news - Dean Henderson

According to respected journalist Rudy Galetti, Henderson has already agreed personal terms ahead of a possible return to Nottingham Forest.

The Italian reporter suggests discussions between the City Ground outfit and Manchester United have progressed in recent days and there is confidence that an agreement will be reached for the shot-stopper.

Henderson made 20 appearances as he spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, keeping six clean sheets along the way, and Tricky Trees chief Steve Cooper is seeking a quickfire reunion.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United intend to offload the England international to the East Midlands side and bring in a new back-up option between the sticks.

Nottingham Forest have indicated that they are keen to sign Henderson on a permanent basis for in the region of £30million.

But Manchester United are under no pressure to sell their academy graduate as he still has two years to run on his £120,000-per-week contract.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Henderson?

Sheth believes Manchester United will allow Henderson to rejoin Nottingham Forest after sealing the £47.2million acquisition of Andre Onana last week.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the Cameroon international's arrival at Old Trafford will allow negotiations to go up a notch, but another loan deal is currently being discussed instead of a permanent transfer.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Erik ten Hag always wanted to bring in Onana. Now Onana has come in, I think that will then maybe accelerate a potential move for Dean Henderson to go to Nottingham Forest.

"Nottingham Forest are definitely still interested. They are in talks over what we believe to be a loan deal at the moment.

"Dean Henderson is still with Manchester United on their US tour. He will stay with Manchester United on the US tour until that deal is agreed between the two clubs, and then he'll be given permission to travel back to the UK and resume those talks with Nottingham Forest."

What's next for Man United?

According to The Times, Manchester United are unwilling to meet Atalanta's demands for Rasmus Hojlund despite ten Hag pleading for the board to conclude their search for a new striker as soon as possible.

The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to part with £60million for the 20-year-old, who scored 16 goals last season, but his Serie A employers are holding out for £86million.

Despite a significant gulf in valuation, it is understood that Manchester United are poised to test Atalanta's resolve by launching an opening bid for Hojlund in the coming days.

The Denmark international has already agreed personal terms with ten Hag's charges, while he is prioritising a move to Old Trafford instead of Paris Saint-Germain after the reigning Ligue 1 champions also entered the race for his signature.