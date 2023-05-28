Manchester United could reignite their interest in Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as he will not cost 'any money' at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed the opportunity to bolster his squad when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Man United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are still interested in Rabiot after talks over a potential move to the Premier League collapsed last summer.

The respected journalist suggests the France international is appreciated by ten Hag, but the Red Devils are facing competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus have put a new contract on the table.

It is understood that Rabiot will make a final decision over his future soon, while Manchester United have not headed to his representatives with an official proposal at this stage.

The central midfielder could be available as a free agent in a matter of weeks as his £149,000-per-week Juventus contract is due to expire at the end of June.

Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit as Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rabiot's dream is to eventually move to the Premier League.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rabiot?

Sheth understands that Rabiot opted against moving to Manchester United last summer due to the Red Devils not being in the Champions League.

But, with ten Hag's side preparing to compete in Europe's elite club competition, while Juventus' hopes of doing the same have been hampered by a 10-point deduction, the Sky Sports reporter believes a move could be on the cards this time around.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "One of the reasons we heard was the lack of Champions League football at Manchester United. Fast forward a year now, there doesn't seem to be any talk of signing a new contract at Juventus for Rabiot, as it stands, and so he's out of contract in the summer.

"He'd be a free agent and wouldn't cost United any money. Juventus have just had that 10-point deduction, which is effectively - barring a miraculous set of results - going to roll them out of the Champions League for next season."

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Man United?

Rabiot would bring stability to Manchester United's midfield and, according to Sofascore, he went into Juventus' clash with AC Milan on Sunday having averaged two tackles and 1.2 clearances per Serie A outing this season.

The 28-year-old is also a serial winner, having clinched an abundance of trophies during his spells with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, which will be attractive to ten Hag as he seeks more silverware.

Doubts over where Rabiot's long-term future lies has not had an impact on his game-time, with him making close to 50 appearances and notching 17 goal contributions this term.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman would be an exciting addition to Manchester United's squad, particularly with Marcel Sabitzer's loan coming to an end.