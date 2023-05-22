Manchester United star Marcel Sabitzer 'wants to stay' at Old Trafford after developing an 'excellent relationship with Erik ten Hag', transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder joined the Red Devils on loan from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich during the winter window, but the move did not include an option to make the switch permanent.

Man United transfer news - Marcel Sabitzer

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United will have to pay upwards of £30million if they want to keep Sabitzer beyond the end of his loan agreement.

The report suggests Bayern have increased the Austria international's price tag due to his performances in the Premier League, while he also helped the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory.

Ten Hag remained coy over Sabitzer's future ahead of Manchester United's win over Bournemouth last weekend, claiming negotiating a permanent transfer was not his 'main focus' at that stage.

However, respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that discussions will be held with Bayern at the end of the campaign.

Sabitzer has previously admitted that he is happy at Manchester United and described the Premier League as 'the best league in the world'.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sabitzer?

Romano understands that Sabitzer is enjoying working under ten Hag and, as a result, is keen to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of his loan deal.

The transfer guru is aware that the central midfielder is eager to continue competing in the Premier League rather than heading back to Bayern.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Sabitzer has an excellent relationship with Ten Hag. Sabitzer wants to stay at Manchester United and he wants to stay, in general, in the Premier League.

"He loved the league and so the impact he had with the league is something really, really important to the player."

How has Sabitzer performed for Man United?

Sofascore data shows that Sabitzer has been making an impact at both ends of the pitch, having averaged 1.1 tackles and 0.9 key passes per Premier League appearance, as well as notching 79 per cent pass accuracy.

The 29-year-old has also been dangerous in front of goal, scoring three times and contributing a further assist in 18 outings.

But there is a possibility that Sabitzer, who is on a contract worth £165,000-per-week at Bayern, has already made his final appearance in a Manchester United shirt.

That is because he will miss the remainder of the current campaign after suffering a meniscal injury, but ten Hag should still push to reach a permanent agreement.