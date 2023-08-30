Manchester United are 'very close' to unveiling Marc Cucurella as the latest arrival at Old Trafford as the final stumbling blocks in negotiations with Chelsea have emerged, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on conducting further business ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline, despite already spending more than £160million on recruits over the course of the summer.

Man United transfer news - Marc Cucurella

According to The Athletic, Manchester United and Chelsea are locked in ongoing talks after a loan proposal was lodged for Cucurella earlier this week.

The report suggests the Spaniard, who has made 59 appearances in the Premier League, is ten Hag's top left-back target heading into the final days of the window and discussions are being held over the potential parameters of the deal.

Manchester United have already made inroads when it comes to tempting Cucurella to head to Old Trafford as it is understood that he has given the green light to conclude negotiations with Chelsea after reaching an agreement in principle over personal terms.

The 25-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the new campaign, having been starved of any game time, and it is clear that he does not feature in Blues chief Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Cucurella falling down the pecking order just 12 months after Chelsea spent £60million to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion has resulted in Manchester United looking to pounce following a muscle injury which will keep Luke Shaw on the sidelines for a minimum of six weeks.

But the Red Devils are attempting to convince their Premier League rivals to lower their demands as the Stamford Bridge outfit are seeking £7million to countenance the former Barcelona man's loan move.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cucurella has been unfortunate since linking up with Chelsea as he has not been deployed in his favoured position regularly.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Cucurella?

Romano understands that Manchester United have entered advanced negotiations with Chelsea, with a loan fee and Cucurella's salary being the final obstacles to overcome.

The Italian journalist is aware that the £175,000-per-week earner, who still has five years remaining on his contract, is on the verge of sealing a temporary switch to Old Trafford.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The deal is very, very advanced between Manchester United and Chelsea. They still have to clarify some things in terms of a loan fee and salary coverage.

"The discussion and the exchange between Manchester United and Chelsea is still ongoing, but Cucurella is very close to joining Man United."

What next for Man United?

Manchester United are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat as, according to The Athletic, they are looking to reach a loan agreement with Fiorentina just days before the window slams shut.

The report suggests the 27-year-old, who has not made any appearances since the new campaign got underway due to doubts over his future, is keen to link up with the Red Devils even though financial fair play restrictions have ruled out the possibility of a permanent switch.

Amrabat has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract, which has left Serie A side Fiorentina in a difficult situation and resulted in a number of suitors coming forward ahead of the deadline.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have been among the Morocco international's admirers throughout the summer, while Manchester United rekindled their interest after initially looking to acquire him during the winter window.